After a thrilling win over hosts Sri Lanka in Nidahas Trophy, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan in his post-match presser admitted that his side got carried away on Friday night. Denying the allegations of calling his players back to the pavilion after the no-ball controversy, Shakib Al Hasan in his post-match conference, Shakib presented his viewpoint. The Bangladeshi captain told match reporters that he was not calling back his players.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan admitted that his side got carried away after registering an emphatic win over Sri Lanka by two wickets on Friday. Despite giving an emphatic finale to the match against the hosts, the celebrations of Bangladeshi players along with their post-match player exchanges weaved-in a sensational controversy. Requiring 12 runs in the final over of the 6th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo last night, Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udan unleashed two bouncers in which one of them paved the way for Rahman’s wicket.

There were protest of no balls from the Bangladeshi players which was neglected by the umpire. Taking cognizance of the matter Tiger’s skipper Shakib Al Hasan was seen doing appropriate gestures which looked like he was asking his players to leave the field. When the heated altercation was interrupted by the match officials, play resumed again and the tie eventually ended in Bangladesh’s favour. Denying the allegations in his post-match conference, Shakib presented his viewpoint of the incident and told match reporters that he was not calling back his players.

“I wasn’t calling them back. I was telling them to play. You can describe it both ways. It depends on how you see it. It is better to talk about the rest of the match, which to me is appropriate,” Shakib Al Hasan was quoted as saying. Shakib then addressed the confusion between the two teams when the square-leg umpire called a no-ball. “What happened was that the square-leg umpire called a no-ball and after a discussion they cancelled it. I didn’t think it was the right decision” Shakib said in a statement. “I don’t know what happened after the first ball which was a bouncer but after the second ball, the umpire called a no-ball,” Shakib added.

Shakib then asserted that after the match, things got escalated and many unwanted things happened that shouldn’t have happened at first base. Shakib said he should’ve remained calm and also pledged to be more careful in such scenarios. “Many things happened that shouldn’t have happened. I need to remain calm. I was overjoyed. Excitement was there. I must know how to react next time. I will be careful,” Shakib said in a statement.

