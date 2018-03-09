Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar doesn't want to take any extra pressure by being compared to Hardik Pandya and is aiming to continue improving his skills set. He was awarded the man-of-the-match for his solid display with the ball against Bangladesh in India's second Nidahas Trophy encounter with Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar is relishing the opportunity of playing the role of a formidable all-rounder in the current Indian team which is participating in the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was handy with the bat and the ball in the domestic circuit for Tamil Nadu and deservingly earned an India call-up. He is making the most of the fruitful opportunity and was economical and at the same time on target with the ball against Bangladesh.

His heroics with the willow and the ball have already earned him several accolades from the cricketing greats but for Vijay Shankar comparisons are just a way of motivation. After claiming his first man of the match honour in the Indian colours at the Nidahas Trophy, he refrained from taking any comparisons with ace all-rounder and his teammate Hardik Pandya. He has emerged as Pandya’s strongest competitor for the all-rounder position in the team but is not losing sleep over competing, while aiming to keep brushing his skills and get better with time.

Vijay Shankar took two imperative wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Bangladeshi captain Mahmudullah to bring the Sri Lankan batting in jeopardy and create the perfect platform for the Indian bowlers to strike. When asked after the match if he is fancying his chances of cementing his spot in the side ahead of Pandya, Shankar said he wouldn’t like to put unnecessary pressure on himself by entertaining comparisons with a senior.

“For me, what is more important is to get better and better every day. Because the pressure or comparing me with Hardik because he is also an all-rounder, I think most cricketers don’t like comparison but it is important for us to show what we have and give our best instead of putting ourselves under pressure,” he said.

He could have bagged his first international scalp against Bangladesh in Colombo, in is first over of the day but a missed catch from Suresh Raina followed by another blunder from Washington Sundar meant he had to wait for his moment. Earlier in the debut T20I game against Sri Lanka, he was economical despite Kusal Perera running havoc at the Indian bowlers and finished the game with 15 runs in his 2 overs. Bangladeshi keeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim became his first victim followed by skipper Mahmudullah. The two wickets came in two successive overs for the Tamil Nadu all-rounder. India restricted Bangladesh on a low key total of 139 and won the match comfortably by 6 wickets.

Crediting the team management for giving him the freedom to bowl as per his choice, Shankar said, “I think the team management plays a huge part, they give us the freedom to express ourselves which is very important at this stage,” he said.

“The pressure will always be there, if we enjoy the pressure then we will be able to do well but if we put ourselves under pressure then we can get into trouble.”

After losing the first game against Sri Lanka, it was a great comeback by the Indian team to open their win account and put pressure on Bangladesh. Talking about the game, winning skipper Rohit Sharma praised his men and said it was very important for the team to bounce back after the first defeat and correct the mistakes conceded in the opening encounter. “It was a great performance – something that was expected of us. Till the last ball of the game was bowled, it was clinical,” he said. “We looked into what went wrong against Sri Lanka and we thought hitting back of a length was a good option. We wanted them to go after the long boundaries.”

“I thought the bowlers executed their plans really well. Came out and did what was asked. We kept it simple,” he added. Meanwhile, Mahmudullah felt it was his batsmen who could perhaps have done a bit more to ensure a good total on board. Crediting team India for executing their plans well, he said that Bangladesh have not lost heart and will be back on track after a win.

