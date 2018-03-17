Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets to set up a clash with India in the final. Sri Lanka scored 159/7 in their 20 overs. Chasing the target, Bangladesh managed to get over the line with one ball to spare. Tamim Iqbal (50) and Mahmudullah (43*) scored brilliant innings to guide the team to the target.

Bangladesh registered a thrilling two-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the virtual semifinal played on Friday to storm into the finals of the ongoing Nidahas Trophy. They will now be clashing with India in the summit clash on March 18. Being put to bat first after losing the toss, Sri Lanka did not get off to a good start and were languishing at 41/5 at one stage. However, they managed to put a total of 159/7 eventually in their 20 overs by virtue of half-centuries by Kusal Perera (61) and stand-in captain Thisara Perera (58).

Chasing the target, Bangladesh did not get a flying start either As Liton Das was out when the team score was only 15. Sabbir Rahman was quick to follow him into dressing room. However, Tamim Iqbal (50) and Mahmudullah (43*) scored brilliant innings to take the team over the line. Mahmudullah was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock. “One of my best innings. When Shakib came back, it was a big boost. Plan to strike the ball as hard as I can. When Shakib got out, I was under pressure. The confusion was because it was the first bumper, but we should forget it, happens in the game,”he said after the match.

Sri Lankan skipper expressed his disappointment with the game. “Very tough game, we are disappointed. We thought we were 10-15 runs short, 160 is still reasonable.” Bangladesh will now take on India in the final of the triangular series on March 18.

