Team India is currently in superb form with Rohit Sharma leading from the front in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli who was rested from the series. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is also confident of his side's victory and has said that it will leave no stone unturned to emerge victorious in the final. Follow the live score updates here:

Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series will reach its conclusion on Sunday when India clash with Bangladesh at R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo

Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series will reach its conclusion on Sunday as India are currently clashing with Bangladesh at R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo. While India managed to reach the top two by beating Bangladesh, the Tigers outclassed Sri Lanka to set up the summit clash with India. India would certainly be starting out as favourites having beaten their final opponents in previous matches. However, they would have to be wary of Bangladesh as they are capable of changing the game at any moment. India and Bangladesh have taken each other in seven games so far and Bangladesh have lost all of them.

Talking about the teams, India is currently in great form with Rohit Sharma leading from the front in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli who was rested from the series. Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina too have performed well in the tournament so far and would be expected to take the time closer to the title. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is also confident of his team’s victory and has said that it will no stone unturned to emerge victorious in the final. “Indian team is certainly in good form, but we have also found our rhythm and would like to continue that in the final match,” Shakib Said. Bangladesh would have to, however, keep a check on their composure if they do not want more trouble from ICC. Their aggression after winning their last league match against Sri Lanka has not gone down well with the cricket fans around the world with most rooting for Indian side in the final.

ALSO READ: Nidahas Trophy, India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma’s men beat Bangladesh by 17 runs to book final spot

Follow the Live score updates of the Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh here!

08: 41 PM IST: Bangladesh 148/8 Inching closer to the 150-run mark. Not a bad score considering regular fall of wickets. They would have to bowl well though.

08: 39 PM IST: And another one bites the dust! Rubel comes and departs, Unadkat picks up another wicket. Jaydev making up for his earlier expensive overs. Rubel b Unadkat 0(1)

08: 36 PM IST: India finally manage to get rid of Rahman, Unadkat bowls him. a brilliant innings under pressure by Rahman comes to an end.

Sabbir Rahman b Unadkat 77(50) [4s-7 6s-4]

08: 33 PM IST: End of over 18: Bangladesh 145/6 Rahman survived a scare in the last over, a lot is dependent on him as far as Bangladesh’s hopes are concerned. He is hitting the ball neatly and would like to be at the crease in the last two overs.

08: 28 PM IST: End of over 17: Bangladesh 134/6 Two pretty awesome sixes by Rahman in the over. He is trying his best to take the team over the line. However, running between the wickets causing a lot of confusion in the middle.

08: 26 PM IST: RUN OUT! Another run out produced by the Indian team, It is Shakib’s turn to return to the dressing room. Great work from Shankar and Vijay in the field.

Shakib run out (Rohit/Vijay Shankar) 7(7) [4s-1]

08: 21 PM IST: End of over 16: Bangladesh 120/5 10 runs off the over. Runs coming at a good speed for Bangladesh now. They just need to hit the big shots carefully since Indian team is on song today as far as fielding is concerned. Meanwhile, Rahman has completed his fifty. Good innings from him under pressure, but not much support from the other end.

08: 18 PM IST: End of over 15: Bangladesh 110/5 Last five overs of the Bangladesh innings remaining. It would be interesting to see if they manage to cross the 150-run mark. Half their side is yet to bat.

08: 15 PM IST: RUN OUT! The last thing Bangladesh needed right now, a little bit of confusion in the middle and Mahmudullah departs. It was Rahman’s fault, but Mahmudullah has to walk back. Unfortunate for him!

Mahmudullah run out (Karthik/Vijay Shankar) 21(16) [4s-2]



08: 06 PM IST: End of over 14: Bangladesh 100/4 The first 100 of Bangladesh’s innings has come up in the 14th over. Mahmudullah and Rahman trying to stitch the innings and sail the team out of troubled waters.

08: 06 PM IST: End of over 13: Bangladesh 90/4 Unadkat is proving to be a little expensive, much like Shankar. Only Sundar and Chahal have been able to control the flow of runs so far, thanks to regular wickets they have picked up to keep the Tigers in check.

Outstanding once again from Chahal. The more batsmen go after him, the more effective he gets. His partnership with Washington Sundar could be a match winning effort. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 18, 2018

08: 00 PM IST: End of over 12: Bangladesh 82/4 Meanwhile, Chahal’s quota of four overs has ended. What a great spell from him breaking the back of top order of Bangladesh. More than half of the overs have been completed. does not look like Bangladesh will be able to put up a big total. Not many big hitters remaining either.

Washington Sundar has unfialingly got breakthrough(s) in his first spell. Splendid addition to the Indian squad — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 18, 2018

07: 57 PM IST: End of over 11: Bangladesh 72/4 Bangladesh are languishing at 72/4. Mahmudullah is the new batsman in. Very poor display of batting from Shakib’s boys throwing catches to India fielders and trying and hitting everything.

07: 51: PM IST: OUT! Chahal picks up another wicket, sends Rahim back. Shankar who is having a bad day with ball picks up the catch.

Rahim c Vijay Shankar b Chahal 9(12)

07: 49 PM IST: End of over 10: Bangladesh 68/3 Sundar, who got India the breakthrough is back on attack. Rohit is not satisfied, he wants more wickets and does not want to give any chance to Tigers to settle down.

07: 47 PM IST: End of over 9: Bangladesh 63/3 Good over from the kitty of Chahal who is on song after picking up two wickets in a over. Manages to control the Bangladesh batsmen who were a little dangerous in the last over. He is going to be a key in the match along with other spinners.

07: 42 PM IST: End of over 8: Bangladesh 59/3 Looks like the Bangladesh batsmen have paid heed to our piece of advice. They are finally opening up their hands. Vijay Shankar proving to be expensive here, Rahman is in mood to spare any bad delivery.

07: 20 PM IST: End of over 7: Bangladesh 45/3 Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Ahmed are currently at crease trying to build up a partnership. They would have to show some aggression in order to put some sort of pressure back on Indians. India, however, would not like to give them any chance to settle down, Both the bowling and fielding unit looking completely charged up, courtesy the quick wickets!

07: 20 PM IST: End of over 6: Bangladesh 40/3 Seven runs off the over. Bangladesh will have to be extremely careful now if they want to set up a respectable target for India. Not an easy road as they cannot let the run rate suffer either.

07: 15 PM IST: End of over 5: Bangladesh 33/3 Bangladesh in a lot of trouble after three quick wickets. Indians on song here! All three wickets have been picked up by spinners and brilliant catches taken by Indian fielders.

07: 24 PM IST: WICKET! Tamim Iqbal departs! This time Chahal finds success.

Tamim c SN Thakur b Chahal 15(13) [4s-1]

07: 15 PM IST: End of over 4: Bangladesh 27/1 Only one run off the over. Das’ wicket has come as a big jolt to the Tigers.

07: 19 PM IST: OUT! Liton Das is out! Sundar with the breakthrough!

Liton Das c Raina b Washington Sundar 11(9) [6s-1]

07: 15 PM IST: End of over 3: Bangladesh 26/0 Runs have started tickling in! A big over with 13 runs off it including a six! Das opening his hands.

07: 10 PM IST: End of over 2 Bangladesh 13/0 A little bit of a slow over as far as Bangladesh’s run rate is concerned, only four runs off it. Bangladesh are 13/0. Openers taking their time to settle down before going for the big shots.

07:08 PM IST: End of over 1 Bangladesh 9/0 Bangladesh are 9/0 after one over. Tamim and Liton Das are in the middle for Tigers. they will be looking to take the team to a flying start.

06: 46 PM: Toss time! India have won the toss and elected to field first! Stay tuned for the action!

05: 56 PM: Coming to the weather and the pitch report, a few showers are likely to take place later in the evening. The pitch is likely to be favourable for batting.

05:44 PM: Hello there and welcome to our live coverage of Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh. The match will kick off at 7 PM.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App