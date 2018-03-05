Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the first match of the Nidahas trophy at Colombo on Tuesday. Ahead of the opening game, skipper Rohit Sharma has ruled out his team as the favourites in the tri-series T20 tournament. The team will be loaded in the series with young guns Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat. The Nidahas Trophy 2018 will have total seven games with the finals slated on March 18.

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the first match of the Nidahas trophy at Colombo on Tuesday. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma as the team management has given rest to the senior players including regular Skipper Virat Kohli after the gruelling South Africa series. Senior player MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Jaspreet Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the Tri-Series against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The team will be loaded with young guns with the backing of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

The Sri Lanka team will be headed by Dinesh Chandimal as their captain Angelo Mathews has grappled himself again with injury. Sri Lanka has faced 40 defeats across all the formats last year. While opposite to that team India is at its peak and confident enough as they trashed Proteas in ODI as well as T20 series. Looking at the team, Indian batting line is fully loaded with explosive batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Panday, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Dinesh Kartik and Skipper Rohit Sharma.

Although team bowling is un-experienced as the Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaspreet Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be replaced by Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and Axar Patel. Pacer Shardul will be playing his second international match, while spin attack will be headed by Yuzvender Chahal.

That's what the three teams are playing for – The Nidahas Trophy which is all set to begin from the 6th of March 2018 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MO8gGuTdWz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2018

The team will be expecting more from the young guns Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar, who will try to secure their place in the team by performing well in absence of senior players. The Nidahas Trophy 2018 will have total seven games with the finals slated on March 18. All the games will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The three teams will be facing each other twice in the competition which has been organised after almost 20 years to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka’s independence.

Schedule for the Nidahas Trophy 2018:

March 6: Sri Lanka v India

March 8: Bangladesh v India

March 10: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

March 12: India v Sri Lanka

March 14: India v Bangladesh

March 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

March 18: Final

