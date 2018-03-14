India will take on Bangladesh in the fifth game of their Nidahas Trophy campaign with an aim to cement their spot in the finals of the competition. Bangladesh head into the game on the back of a confident win against Sri Lanka while India come into the game as a more superior side dipped in confidence after two successive victories in last two T201 encounters. Keep following the space fro the latest score updates from India vs Bangladesh 5th T20I in the Nidahas Trophy.

While Indis have earned comfortable victories in their last two T20I encounters of the ongoing Nidahas Trophy, a spot in the finals is yet to be confirmed. Rohit Sharma led young team was spot on with the bat and the ball as they downed Sri Lanka by six wickets in their last meeting at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Men in Blue will have a final tussle in the group stage in a bid to cement a place in the finals. Bangladesh will be rearing to avenge their first defeat put the contest wide open with a win against favourites India in Colombo. The 5th T20I of the Nidahs Trophy 2018 promises to be a cracker of a contest.

India after losing the opener against Sri Lanka, bounced back strongly to win two successive games against the other two sides and look like a team destined to play the finals. Medium pacer Shardul Thakur was the pick among the bowlers as he finished the game with best figures of 27/4 in his four overs to help India restrict Sri Lanka on a moderate total of 152. Dinesh Karthik (39) and Manish Pandey (42) took India past the total with nine balls to spare in a rain-affected encounter which was reduced to 19 overs. India having already thumped Bangladesh once in the competition will be expecting an easy stride. However, Mahmudullah’s side after chasing down a big total against Sri Lanka will be budding with confidence. It hasn’t come together for Bangladesh with both the bat and the ball but a comprehensive display on all fronts can see them outplay a relatively inexperienced Indian side which panicked against Sri Lanka in the last game with wickets falling at regular intervals.

LIVE updates from India vs Bangladesh T20I, Nidahas Trophy from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

20:45 PM IST: India – 176/3 ( 20 overs) Rohit – 89, Raina – Karthik – 2

After Raina on the first ball, Rubel dismisses Rohit on the last delivery of the final over of the innings to restrict India on 176/3 in 20 overs. Brilliant effort from the Indian top order to put up a respectable total on board now the onus is on the bowlers to deliver an impactful performance and win it for India.

20:32 PM IST: India – 161/1 ( 18 overs) Rohit – 79, Raina – 45

Will Raina complete his fifty first or would it be a century for the Indian captain Rohit Sharma? Solid batting from the right-hand left-hand duo as they thrash Abu Hider for 21 runs in a single over. Sensational batting fromn India. 180 doesn’t look a far target from here.

20:24 PM IST: India -140/1 ( 17 overs) Rohit – 66, Raina – 37

Raina has paced up the Indian inning s a bit as India target a total close to 170-80 with 9 wickets at hand. 36 runs in the last three overs with Raina racing towards a fifty. 14 runs of the last over from Mustafizur Rahman as he remains wicket-less. A four from Raina and a six from Rohit from his over.

20:12 PM IST: India -104/1 ( 14 overs) Rohit – 52, Raina – 15

Brilliant over for India with eleven runs off it as Suresh Rain takes on Mehidy Hasan. Back to back six and four for the southpaw as he takes on the spinner. India needs to up the ante to reach to a big total in Colombo.

20:05 PM IST: Fifty for Rohit Sharma, India – 95/1 ( 13 overs) Rohit – 51, Raina – 5

It has been a solid outing for Rohit Sharma lately as he reaches his 13th T20I fifty. The Indian captain was required to deliver and what better than in the last game. Sharma after taking a slow start has accelerated his innings well to bring India on the right track. 24 runs of the last three overs.

19:55 PM IST: Out! Dhawan b Rubel 35(27) India – 71/1 ( 10 overs) Rohit – 33, Raina – 1

Rubel Hossain bowls a superb inswinging yorker to leave Dhawan startled. The southpaw tried to create some room for himself but was beaten by the pace and Bangladesh have their first breakthrough of the match. Dhawan walks back on 35. Suresh Raina is the new batsman in for India.

19:48 PM IST: India – 63/0 ( 8 overs) Rohit – 29, Dhawan – 32

Nine runs off the over for India. Hasan keeping it straight and solid not giving any room but Indian openers going unaffeceted in their business.

19:44 PM IST: India – 54/0 ( 7 overs) Rohit – 26, Dhawan – 22

Good over for Bangladesh Nazmul Islam giving away just five runs of it. The Indian openers have been going strong and are building up a formidable platform for the team to capitalise on.

19: 40 PM IST: India – 49/0 ( 6 overs) Rohit – 26, Dhawan – 22

Two boundaries to start and end the over once again. The first one off Rohit Sharma’s bat and the last one from Dhawan. Eleven runs from the over for India as they near fifty inside first six overs.

19:34 PM IST: India – 38/0 ( 5 overs) Rohit – 20, Dhawan – 17

A massive six of Rohit Sharma’s bat of the 4th ball from the over from Mehidy Hasan as India up the ante. The right-hander has once again looked uncomfortable against pace contrary to Dhawan’s smooth batting. 11 runs off the over with Rohit going run-a-ball.

19:29 PM IST: India – 27/0 (4 overs) Rohit – 10, Dhawan – 16

Dhawan gets his first six of the day and enters the double figures in style. The southpaw has been in splendid touch, carrying his brilliant form, from South Africa to Sri Lanka. India are comfortably increasing their run rate with passing overs.

19:24 PM IST: India – 18/0 (3 overs) Rohit – 8, Dhawan – 9

Seven runs off the over Rubel Hossain as Rohit Sharma continues to struggle in Colombo. A boundary off the last ball from Dhawan gets India seven runs off the over.

19:20 PM IST: India – 11/0 (2 overs) Rohit – 6, Dhawan – 4

A boundary from Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan earns India 9 runs off the over. A good one for the Indian openers against spinner Nazmul Islam. The duo looks comfortable now and India should saim to build on the good start.

19:15 PM IST: India – 2/0 (1 over) Rohit – 2, Dhawan – 0

Abu Hider Rony squares off the proceedings for Bangladesh with a few troubling deliveries for Indian opener Rohit Sharma who has been sluggish so far in the tournament. Brilliant first over from the left arm pacer with just a couple of runs off it. Rohit Sharma will have to deliver today and separate himself from the criticism surrounding his performances in the series.

18:55 PM IST: Rohit: “It’s always a good thing, when you’re batting first. We have to come out and bat well. Wicket’s not going to change much. We were clinical in the last game. Dinesh and Manish finished the game well. It’s about continuing that (good performance). No concerns about my own form. Spending more time is important; not playing too many shots early on. For me, the team performance matters the most. We have one change — Siraj in place of Unadkat.”

Mahmudullah: “We’ll have a bowl first. The wicket looks quite dry, and spinners might come into play, so want to use the conditions early on. The wickets here gets better and better. And we’re playing two specialist spinners, so would like to take advantage. Lot of questions were being asked about our abilities (before the last game). We have one change — Abu Hider Rony comes in, Taskin misses out.”

18:48 PM IST: There is one change fro India in the line up with Mohamed Siraj replacing struggling Jaydev Unadkat. Bangladesh meanwhile, have left out Taskin Ahmad for Abu Hider Rony.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

18:45 PM IST: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first in their second Nidahas Trophy 2018 meeting with India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

