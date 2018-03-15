Bangladesh's regular T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan was missing from the action in the Nidhas Trophy due to a finger injury. The all-rounder's return to the team will boost the team's chances of making it to the finals against India. The selectors have said that the final decision on Shakib's availability for the next match will be taken soon.

In a good news for Bangladesh cricket team ahead of the crucial encounter with Sri Lanka in the ongoing Nidhas Trophy, formidable all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to the squad after recovering from a finger injury. Bangladesh selector Habibul Bashar has said that the cricketer will be joining the squad on Thursday and a decision on his availability for the next match will be taken soon. “Shakib will join the squad today and we will assess him further to see if he can play in our next game,” selector Habibul Bashar was quoted as saying by AFP.

Bangladesh’s regular T20 captain was ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury and his return to the squad will boost the team’s chances of making it to the finals when they take on the Lankans in the next match. Bangladesh will be facing the hosts in the final league match on Friday. They have lost to India twice in the tournament, but have beaten Sri Lanka in the tournament and would be looking for an encore.

Meanwhile, India have already reached the finals of the triangular series by beating Bangladesh in their last game by 17 runs. Put in to bat first after losing the toss, India scored 176/3 in their 20 overs. Chasing the score, Bangladesh could only manage 159/6 and fell short of the target by 17 runs. For them, Mushfiqur Rehman scored 72 runs, but his gutsy innings, unfortunately, failed to take the team over the line in the end.

