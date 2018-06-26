Nigeria vs Argentina Live streaming India Time: Nigeria will face Argentina on June 26, Tuesday, at 11:30 pm. Nigeria vs Argentina Live stream will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage can be viewed on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

Having only a single point in a group it was touted to win, Argentina will hope Saint Petersburg Stadium is on their side

Sampaoli’s men will sure hope the history to repeat itself as it will be their 5th encounter with the Nigerians, having won all four of them up to now.

For the Super Eagles, a win against the illustrious rivals would mean qualification for the round of 16 for the 4th time. Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa of Nigeria has declared the game as do-or-die. Their last victory against Iceland has boosted their morale but will they turn the tables on Argentina is anybody’s guess.

World Cup 2018 might be the last chance for Barcelona star to lift the trophy but his par performance with the national side has always been a matter of concern.

In group D, Croatia have already booked their berth in the last 16, with today’s win Nigeria could make it as well, for Argentian it’s must-win against Nigeria to survive.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Nigeria vs Argentina match?

Nigeria vs Argentina live streaming can be done on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go then it can be accessed on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Group D’s Nigeria vs Argentina match?

Nigeria vs Argentina match will be played on June 26, Tuesday, at Saint Petersburg Stadium and it will start from 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Argentina match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Sony Ten 2 will televise the match in English commentary while the latter will have it in Hindi language.

What will be the likely lineups?

Nigeria: Francis Uzoho; Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong, Leon Balogun; Tyronne Ebuehi, Wilfred Ndidi, John Obi Mikel, Oghenekaro Etebo, Victor Moses; Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa

Argentina: Franco Armani; Eduardo Salvio, Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Ever Banega, Javier Mascherano, Enzo Perez, Angel Di Maria; Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain.

