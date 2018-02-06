On Tuesday, DSK Shivajians FC beat Bengaluru FC to qualify for the title clash of the Nike Premier Cup football tournament. DSK won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the game ended 0-0 after regulation time at the Nagoa sports complex ground. The two sides restricted each other to half-chances and ended up cancelling each other out. In the end, it went down to the wire and Shivajians came out on top.

DSK Shivajians FC beat Bengaluru FC in sudden death to qualify for the final of the Nike Premier Cup football tournament for the first time here on Tuesday. DSK won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the game ended 0-0 after regulation time at the Nagoa sports complex ground here. The result saw Bengaluru lose the opportunity to advance to a first-ever final despite a dominant display in the regulation 90 minutes of the game. With a penalty shootout needed to declare a winner, Bengaluru took the first kick.

Arkaprabha Das coolly converted his kick to put BFC 1-0 in front. DSK levelled things through Seigoumang Doungel as it became 1-1. Aryan Sonowal took the second kick but his attempt was saved by Rewang Dorjee Lepcha. But the referee called for a second take as Lepcha was off his line before the shot. Aryan beat Lepcha the second time out. A pivotal moment in the game came when Bawi Rou Sang’s effort was punched away by BFC keeper Herojit Singh.

Singh was brought on specifically for the shootout as he replaced Dipesh Chauhan who played the entire 90 minutes. Singh put BFC in advantage as they were up 2-1. Manish Chaudhary (BFC) and Sonminthang Haokip (DSK) scored their kicks as it became 3-2. But Bengaluru relinquished their lead when Saikat Das shot wide off the post. And Mintu Mech helped DSK draw level at 3-3. Both teams scored from their fifth kicks as Lalhmunmawia FC (BFC) and DSK keeper Rewang Lepcha scored to make it 4-4 and forced the sudden death. Shresth Joshi’s miss for Bengaluru FC helped Zamlunmang win the game for the Pune outfit. At the start of the game, Bengaluru had started out stronger.

They were pressing and harrying DSK into losing possession and playing loose passes. One such moment saw DSK custodian Lepcha’s distribution get intercepted by Fredy Chawngthansanga who tried to beat Lepcha who was out of position. But Lepcha managed to punch it out. Due to the sustained pressure, the best chances for DSK were through shots from a distance. One such opportunity from Rajesh Shendre had to be tipped onto the crossbar by Bengaluru goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan.

The Bengaluru frontline of Saikat Das, Aryan Sonwal, and Francis Vanlaldika were working in tandem and were slicing open the Shivajians defence, but their defence held on. The two sides restricted each other to half-chances and ended up cancelling each other out. In the end, it went down to the wire and Shivajians came out on top.