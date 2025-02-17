Nita Ambani Backs India’s Bid For 2036 Olympics, Calls It ‘Our Pride’

At the Harvard University annual India Conference on Indian Business, Policy & Culture, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani expressed strong support for India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics, emphasizing that it would be a matter of national pride. She pointed out India’s economic growth and the need to address an oddity—while nine of the ten largest economies in the world have hosted the Olympics, India has not yet done so.

“I believe India must host the Olympics. As we are set to become the third-largest economy globally, it’s surprising that, of the ten largest economies, only India has not hosted the Games,” Ambani remarked.

She also highlighted India’s commitment to sustainability in its Olympic vision, noting that the country plans to refurbish and reuse existing stadiums and venues to make the event eco-friendly. “If we win the bid, I assure you that it will be the greenest Olympics ever,” she said.

Ambani’s comments align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that India will bid for the 2036 Olympics. Although the host city has not been finalized, Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex is often mentioned as a potential venue.

India’s increasing prominence in global sports, along with successful hosting of events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Cricket World Cup, bolsters its case to secure the Olympics for the first time.