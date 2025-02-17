Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Nita Ambani Backs India’s Bid For 2036 Olympics, Calls It ‘Our Pride’

Nita Ambani Backs India’s Bid For 2036 Olympics, Calls It ‘Our Pride’

India's increasing prominence in global sports, along with successful hosting of events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Cricket World Cup, bolsters its case to secure the Olympics for the first time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Nita Ambani Backs India’s Bid For 2036 Olympics, Calls It ‘Our Pride’


At the Harvard University annual India Conference on Indian Business, Policy & Culture, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani expressed strong support for India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics, emphasizing that it would be a matter of national pride. She pointed out India’s economic growth and the need to address an oddity—while nine of the ten largest economies in the world have hosted the Olympics, India has not yet done so.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I believe India must host the Olympics. As we are set to become the third-largest economy globally, it’s surprising that, of the ten largest economies, only India has not hosted the Games,” Ambani remarked.

She also highlighted India’s commitment to sustainability in its Olympic vision, noting that the country plans to refurbish and reuse existing stadiums and venues to make the event eco-friendly. “If we win the bid, I assure you that it will be the greenest Olympics ever,” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ambani’s comments align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that India will bid for the 2036 Olympics. Although the host city has not been finalized, Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex is often mentioned as a potential venue.

India’s increasing prominence in global sports, along with successful hosting of events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Cricket World Cup, bolsters its case to secure the Olympics for the first time.

Filed under

Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Congress Distances Itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Our Enemy’ Remarks Amid BJP Backlash

Congress Distances Itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Our Enemy’ Remarks Amid BJP Backlash

Congress Distances Itself From Pitroda’s China Not An Enemy, Reminds BJP Of PM Modi Giving Clean Chit To China

Congress Distances Itself From Pitroda’s China Not An Enemy, Reminds BJP Of PM Modi Giving...

Madras HC Orders CBI Probe Into Rs.5800 Crore Illegal Sand Mining In Tamil Nadu

Madras HC Orders CBI Probe Into Rs.5800 Crore Illegal Sand Mining In Tamil Nadu

Goan Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Rape And Murder Of Irish Tourist

Goan Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Rape And Murder Of Irish Tourist

P D Singh Appointed As CEO Of Standard Chartered India, Succeeding Zarin Daruwala In April 2025

P D Singh Appointed As CEO Of Standard Chartered India, Succeeding Zarin Daruwala In April...

Entertainment

Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Fans Upset Over Kartik Aaryan’s Look In ‘Aashiqui 3’ Teaser, Says, “Aashiqui 3 Looks Kabir Singh”

Fans Upset Over Kartik Aaryan’s Look In ‘Aashiqui 3’ Teaser, Says, “Aashiqui 3 Looks Kabir

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox