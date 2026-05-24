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Home > Sports News > Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video

Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video

Watch the viral video from the DAIS graduation where a student openly roasts the Mumbai Indians right in front of franchise owner Nita Ambani during a tough IPL 2026.

Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video (Image Source: X)
Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-24 18:50 IST

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians have played their last match of IPL 2026 on Sunday afternoon, 24 th May 2026, against the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium. Although the team continued its tradition of having its annual ESA Match day by inviting 20,000 less privileged kids to witness the game for free, quite another video about the franchise owner, Nita Ambani, went viral on social media. The clip is from the convocation of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where a confident student came to deliver his speech. However, the speech went on a whole different level of unexpectedness when the graduate hilariously trolled the Mumbai Indians’ dreadful season in front of the Chairperson herself.

Head Boy Slips Witty Mumbai Indians Joke Into Graduation Speech

Speaking at the prestigious Ambani-owned school in a more official setting, while giving a speech of encouragement to his batchmates to brave the storms of life, the student had the entire auditorium bursting into fits of laughter when he drew a comparison from life to the current terrible performance by the Mumbai Indians.

Saying that they, like their beloved Mumbai Indians, will certainly face tough times throughout their lives, with absolutely full conviction, the perfectly executed, impromptu punchline about the team’s torrid form this year in the Indian Premier League 2026 season brought the dignitaries and every person in the auditorium roaring.

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The real highlight of the entire video, which was widely circulated by popular cricket handles online, was the immediate reaction of the Mumbai Indians owner. As the student dropped the clever roast, the camera immediately panned towards Nita Ambani to capture her live response. She looked visibly embarrassed by the sudden jibe and playfully covered her face as the crowd continued to cheer. However, she quickly saw the funny side of the speech, laughing it off alongside the other school dignitaries without showing any signs of offence. 

A Look at the Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 Campaign

The graduation roast highlights the massive public scrutiny surrounding the franchise after a thoroughly disappointing league phase. Ahead of their final clash against the Rajasthan Royals, the Mumbai Indians sat languishing at a dismal ninth place on the points table, eliminated from the playoff race with just 8 points from 13 matches. 

Despite a stellar previous season where they reached Qualifier 2 under Hardik Pandya, the team fell apart completely this year. While South African batter Ryan Rickelton stood as the lone warrior by smashing runs, and Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar scalped healthy wickets, the rest of the star-studded lineup failed miserably.

Also Read – MI vs RR: Not Jasprit Bumrah, These Indian Bowlers Have Troubled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Most in IPL 2026

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Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video
Tags: Dhirubhai Ambani International SchoolIPL 2026Mumbai IndiansNita AmbaniNita Ambani Reaction Videorajasthan royalsRyan RickeltonStudent Roasts Mumbai IndiansWankhede Stadium

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Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video

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Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video
Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video
Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video
Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video

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