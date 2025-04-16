Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On How He Felt When Rajasthan Royals Made Riyan Parag Captain Instead Of Him

When Sanju Samson was unavailable for full on-field duties due to fitness concerns at the start of IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals had to pick a temporary captain.

Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On How He Felt When Rajasthan Royals Made Riyan Parag Captain Instead Of Him

Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On How He Felt When Rajasthan Royals Made Riyan Parag Captain Instead Of Him


When Sanju Samson was unavailable for full on-field duties due to fitness concerns at the start of IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals had to pick a temporary captain.

Although Samson was fit to bat, he could not take up wicketkeeping or fielding responsibilities. As a result, he was used only as an Impact Player.

In that situation, the team turned to Riyan Parag for leadership. The choice surprised many, especially with Nitish Rana also in the squad, a player who has previously captained Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rana Backs the Management’s Call

Rana, however, showed no disappointment over not being selected for the captaincy. He believed the management did what was best for the team.

“When I was made captain of KKR, I had been with the team for 6 to 7 years. That helped a lot because I understood the team culture and environment. Now, with RR, I think Riyan knows the team’s setup better than me. And I think it was absolutely the right decision by the management,” he said before the Royals’ match against Delhi Capitals.

He acknowledged that he would have taken the opportunity if offered but stayed focused on the bigger picture.

“If they had asked me, of course, I would’ve happily accepted the captaincy. But what matters most is what’s right for the team. And I think they made the correct call,” said Nitish.

Early Spark Followed by a Dip in Form

Rana started his campaign strongly with a solid 81-run knock against Chennai Super Kings. It was a promising beginning that highlighted his value to the team.

However, in the matches that followed, his form took a dip. He managed scores of 12, 1 and 4 not out.

Despite the numbers, Rana is not worried. He understands that the nature of T20 cricket demands flexibility and quick adjustments.

“Things are very different on the ground. Sometimes, the match situation demands something else. Often, a left-right combination becomes very important in a format like the IPL. In a couple of matches, I didn’t get much chance to bat.”

Committed to the Team’s Needs

Whether it is moving up the order or staying back, Rana is clear about one thing — he is ready to adapt.

“Whatever the team demands from me, I try my best to fulfill that. Earlier, I batted lower down the order. Then in the third match, they asked me if I would bat at number three. I said yes, and I scored around 80 or so. So I just try to deliver what the team expects of me. And I’m always okay with that,” he said.

As the season progresses, Rana’s attitude and experience could become key for Rajasthan Royals both on and off the field.

As the season progresses, Rana's attitude and experience could become key for Rajasthan Royals both on and off the field.

 

