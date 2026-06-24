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Home > Sports News > No 2027 ODI World Cup For Rohit Sharma? England Series Could be Former Captain’s Last as Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor Weighs in For India

No 2027 ODI World Cup For Rohit Sharma? England Series Could be Former Captain’s Last as Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor Weighs in For India

Will the upcoming India vs England ODI series be Rohit Sharma's final assignment? Explore how Yashasvi Jaiswal's rise is driving India's 2027 World Cup transition plans.

No 2027 ODI World Cup For Rohit Sharma? England Series Could be Former India Captain's Last as Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor Weighs in. Photo ANI
No 2027 ODI World Cup For Rohit Sharma? England Series Could be Former India Captain's Last as Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor Weighs in. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 13:39 IST

The grapevine in Indian cricket is abuzz once again. As the home assignment against Afghanistan came to an end earlier this month, several insiders had strongly predicted that former India captain Rohit Sharma will officially hang up his boots in his illustrious One Day International (ODI) career. But the fairy-tale ending never materialised. The veteran opener was not announced as retired nor was he formally dropped from the dynamic set up by the national selection committee.

The much-anticipated India vs England ODI series is set to begin this July and this assignment could very well be the swan song for the legendary opener, if the speculative reports are to be believed. The veteran star is under heavy pressure as the team management is looking to inject fresh blood in the white-ball squad.

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Rohit’s Form of Late

Rohit’s tactical nous, and past laurels, are unquestionable but his recent output in the 50-over format has seen him become a sharply polarising figure. His trademark long, drawn daddy hundreds are a thing of the past. Rather, the right-hander has emerged as a hyper-aggressive power play enforcer. Rohit scored 143 runs in three innings – 16 in the opener, a fluent 48 in Lucknow and a splendid 79 in Chennai in the recently-concluded three-match home series against Afghanistan. This high risk template produces blistering starts but the obvious absence of a huge milestone century has critics questioning if a permanent change in guard is overdue.

Age Factor 

Time is the only opponent Rohit, at 39, can’t out-pull. Keeping up the top physical fitness, reflexes and extreme mental stamina for the gruelling 50-over format is a tough uphill battle. There are younger, super-athletic prospects who are breaking records on the domestic circuit so the selectors have to balance nostalgia with performance.

India’s Transition Roadmap

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working on a big transition plan quietly. There is talk among the top officials that had Rohit walked away after the Afghanistan matches, the management was all set to go in for a tactical overhaul. The idea is to build a young and fearless core that can adapt to the demands of new-age white-ball.

Rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Much of the transition talk is powered by the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal, sensational at that. The young left armer has taken international cricket by storm in all formats. There is talk in the selection circles that if there had been an opening in the ODI opening slot, Jaiswal would have been fast-tracked straight into it to pair with Shubman Gill. His fearlessness makes him the natural successor to the opening throne.

Path to the 2027 ODI World Cup

At the end of the day, it’s all about the big picture – the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup in South Africa. It takes a two to three-year runway to build a championship team. Given Rohit’s age, it’s highly unlikely that he will be leading the queue in 2027. So this next England series is a crucial crossroads – Rohit makes his last authoritative stand or India officially kickstarts the Jaiswal era.

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No 2027 ODI World Cup For Rohit Sharma? England Series Could be Former Captain’s Last as Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor Weighs in For India
Tags: bcci transition plans white-ball cricketindia 2027 odi world cup blueprintindia vs england odi series 2026indian cricket team opening batsman newsrohit sharma recent performances statsrohit sharma retirement rumors odirohit sharma vs afghanistan odi runsshubman gill opening partnerveteran cricketer age factor indiayashasvi jaiswal india odi transition

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No 2027 ODI World Cup For Rohit Sharma? England Series Could be Former Captain’s Last as Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor Weighs in For India
No 2027 ODI World Cup For Rohit Sharma? England Series Could be Former Captain’s Last as Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor Weighs in For India
No 2027 ODI World Cup For Rohit Sharma? England Series Could be Former Captain’s Last as Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor Weighs in For India
No 2027 ODI World Cup For Rohit Sharma? England Series Could be Former Captain’s Last as Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor Weighs in For India

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