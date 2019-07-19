No alternative to MS Dhoni for team India: Former BCCI Secretary Sanjay Jagdale has said on the scenario created on the retirement of MS Dhoni that there is no alternative to India Dhoni for Team India for now.

No alternative to MS Dhoni for team India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian skipper who led India to bag the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 title but failed miserably to leave an impact in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and Virat Kohli led India was thrashed in the semi-finals of the tournament. All the eyes are on the point that MS Dhoni is soon going to announce retirement. On the whole scenario, national selector Sanjay Jagdale has stated that the Indian cricket team has no alternative to Dhoni. He said that Dhoni is an outstanding player and has always played for India in a very selfless manner. He concluded his statement by saying that as per his opinion, the Indian cricket team has no alternative to Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a wicketkeeper batsmen.

Former BCCI secretary also mentioned that Dhoni is enough mature to take his decision for his retirement from the limited-overs cricket. In the Squad selection meeting which is going to take place on Sunday, July 21, 2019, for the squad selection for India tour of West Indies, the main focus will be on the 38-year-old former Indian skipper considering his performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Jagdale added that Dhoni is mature enough to take a decision of his retirement and the selectors should meet him in order to know that what is going on in his mind in consideration of his future in cricket as it was done in the case of Sachin Tendulkar and the selectors should also inform Dhoni that what are their expectations from him.

Jagdale said that Dhoni was playing as per the team’s requirement in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and same was his performance in the semifinals but he was unlucky that he got run out at a crucial moment in the game. Jagdale mocked the people criticizing Dhoni and said that those players who never played in form consistently are also criticizing Dhoni as they don’t know his worth.

