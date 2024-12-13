Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
No Charges For Mbappé: Why Sweden Is Closing Investigation Into Rape Allegations

Sweden has closed the rape investigation involving Kylian Mbappé due to lack of evidence. The French football star was named as a suspect following an alleged incident at a Stockholm hotel, but authorities found no grounds to proceed with the case.

No Charges For Mbappé: Why Sweden Is Closing Investigation Into Rape Allegations

Swedish authorities dropped the investigation into a reported rape and sexual assault case against Kylian Mbappé, a French football star, on Thursday. The case began its investigation in mid-October and had garnered much attention through media, especially since Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen named Mbappé as a suspect. The Swedish prosecutors, however said there was not enough evidence for the case.

Kylian Mbappé had visited Stockholm between October 9 and 11, alongside a group of people, after being left out of the French squad for UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium. Swedish authorities announced on October 15 that they were investigating an alleged incident that occurred at an upscale hotel in the Swedish capital on October 10. However, the details of the incident and the suspect were not initially made public.

After the report, Swedish tabloids started guessing and naming Mbappé as the suspected culprit behind the case. The representatives of the player immediately released a statement stating that the accusations against the player were false.

Why It Was Closed

The Swedish authorities issued a statement yesterday about closing the case. According to the lead investigator, Marina Chirakova, “There was not sufficient evidence to continue the investigation of the alleged rape and two counts of sexual assault.” She said, “During the course of the investigation, there has been a designated person suspected on reasonable grounds of rape and two cases of sexual assault, but my assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to proceed, and the investigation is therefore closed.”

The prosecutor clarified that no official charges were made, and the person suspected of the crime had not been notified of any suspicion.

Mbappé’s Response To Allegations

Kylian Mbappé had already denied any participation in the alleged incident. The footballer, when interviewed by French television channel Canal Plus, said he was shocked when he heard the news of the investigation. “These are things that come into your life like that, you can’t see them coming. It’s just incomprehension. I don’t think it weighed on me in the sense that I have never considered myself involved.

Even after the investigation was closed, the legal team of the French footballer did not comment on the development right away.

