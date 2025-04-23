Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
No Cheerleaders, No Fireworks: SRH And MI Show Solidarity With Pahalgam Attack Victims

The Indian Premier League momentarily paused its usual fanfare as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians honored the lives lost in the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian Premier League momentarily paused its usual fanfare as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians honored the lives lost in the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

As a mark of respect, players and match officials wore black armbands during Wednesday night’s clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

No Frills, Just Tribute

In an unusual move for an IPL fixture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chose to drop cheerleaders and celebratory fireworks from the match lineup. The silence around the stadium was more than symbolic—it was a solemn reflection of solidarity.


News agency PTI confirmed the decision, stating that the aim was to tone down the usually electric atmosphere in honor of the victims. A minute’s silence was also observed before the start of play.

The gesture made a powerful statement, showing that cricket, even in its glitzy IPL form, can pause for moments that matter far beyond the boundary ropes.

Match Moves On, But With Heavy Hearts

Despite the subdued mood, the game moved forward. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first.

“Feels good (on the applause). I would like to first pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We, as a team and a franchise, condemn any such attacks,” Pandya said before the match.

Speaking about strategy, he added, “We’ll bowl first tonight. Looks like a good track. Just one change for us — Vignesh comes in for Ashwani. We need to just execute our plans and take the game as simply as possible, plan properly.”

His opposite number, Pat Cummins, echoed the sentiment of grief and solidarity.

“It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” said the SRH skipper.

He commented on team changes, noting, “One change for us — Jaydev comes in, Shami goes out to the impact player list. It is a cause for optimism, we know this surface and ground really well. We’ve played some really good cricket this year.”

Playoff Push Amid Grief

As the IPL season hits its midpoint, both teams are jostling for crucial points.

Mumbai Indians, with four wins from eight games, sit in sixth place and are eyeing a stronger second half. Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently ninth with just two wins, are looking for a turning point.

Wednesday’s match was more than a game—it was a moment where sport acknowledged sorrow and showed that respect and remembrance can coexist with competition.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill, And Other Indian Cricketers Post Heartfelt Reactions

 

