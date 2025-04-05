Home
‘No Idea, Still Enjoying Working With Him’: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming On MS Dhoni’s IPL Future

Over the last couple of years, Dhoni has embraced a new role as a finisher for CSK, coming in to tonk fours and sixes, mostly in the last two or three overs. Last season, he handed the captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming


Following the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home ground of Chepauk Stadium, the five-time champions’ head coach Stephen Fleming, said that he has “no idea” about rumours of their former captain MS Dhoni retiring and added that the 43-year-old is still going strong.

The clash against DC was another disappointing outing for CSK as Ruturaj Gaikwad led side slipped to eighth side, losing to the Red and Blue side by 24 runs while chasing 184 as they fell to a spin choke by Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav. Rumours about Dhoni’s retirement started doing the rounds before the match as the legend’s family, including his parents and wife Sakshi, were present at the venue to watch the game.

After the match in the post-match presser, Fleming said on Dhoni’s retirement, “No, it is not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I am just enjoying working with him still. He is still going strong. I do not even ask these days (to Dhoni on retirement).”

During the match, Dhoni played an average knock of 30 in 26 balls, with just a four and six, not firing in death overs like he would have expected to. So far, in IPL 2025, Dhoni has made 76 runs in four innings and five innings at an average of 76.00 and a strike rate of over 138.18. His best score is 30.

Dhoni is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament’s history, with 5,319 runs at an average of 39.40 and a strike rate of over 137, with 24 fifties and a best score of 84.

Ever since his international cricket retirement in 2020, there has been speculation about whether every upcoming IPL season would be his last. This time, it is no different.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bat first. After losing Jake Fraser McGurk early, a 54-run stand between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (33 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and KL’s 56-run stand with Sameer Rizwi (20 in 15 balls, with a four and six) kept DC at a healthy run rate. KL scored his first fifty in DC colours, scoring 77 in 51 balls, with six fours and three sixes. Tristan Stubbs (24* in 12 balls, with two fours and a six) played a fiery cameo towards the end, helping DC finish at 183/6 in 20 overs. Khaleel Ahmed (2/25) was the top bowler for CSK.

CSK was not into the match during the chase, losing their five wickets for 74. Vijay Shankar (69* in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) and MS Dhoni (30* in 26 balls, with a four and six) tried to fight it out, but the Men in Yellow fell short by 24 runs, restricted to 158/5. Vipraj Nigam (2/27) was the standout bowler for DC. Mitchell Starc delivered a classy spell of 1/27, and Kuldeep Yadav also took 1/30 in four overs.

KL Rahul secured the Player of the Match award. With this win, DC is at the top of the points table with three wins in three games. On the other hand, with just one win and three losses, CSK has slid down to the eighth spot.

(With ANI Inputs)

