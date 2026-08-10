No Indian In ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for July 2026 After Dismal Tour Of England

With India rounding off a dismal tour of Ireland and England that aggregated only one win out of ten matches, there’s no player of the Men in Blue as the ICC unveiled nominees for the Men’s Player of the Month for July. Instead, the competition for the honours between a West Indian, an Englishman and a Bangladesh cricketer.

Who are the ICC Nominees for the Men’s Player of The Month award?

Justin Greaves, the all-rounder, was at his brilliant best in the first Test against Sri Lanka in North Sound, where he struck a superb 180 to help the West Indies build a strong response to Sri Lanka’s total. The hosts managed to draw the Test and take the series 1-0, as per ICC. Greaves delivered a sensational performance at the end of the month in Tests, this time with the ball against Pakistan in Tarouba, claiming 5/27 in the first innings (also bowling five successive maidens) before returning figures of 2/12 in the second to help West Indies secure victory.

Greaves finished the month with 215 runs at an impressive average of 71.66 from two Tests, while also taking eight wickets at an average of just 10.25. He also featured in two ODIs against New Zealand, scoring 32 runs at a strike rate of 114.28.

England skipper Harry Brook enjoyed a hugely successful month for England, playing a key role in his side’s white-ball success against India. While he managed 31 runs across three ODIs, Brook found his best form in the T20I series, producing a string of explosive performances to power England’s batting order.

He accumulated 229 runs across five matches at an outstanding average of 114.50, striking at a remarkable 214.01. Under Brook’s leadership and aggressive approach with the bat, England secured victories in both the ODI and T20I series against India. His most notable performances were quickfire 79* and 95* in the fourth and fifth T20Is, both of which England won comprehensively. His performances in the shortest format earned him the ‘Player of the Series’ award after he finished as the leading run-scorer with 229 runs.

Thirdly, Tanzid Hasan emerged as one of Bangladesh’s most consistent batters during their white-ball series against Zimbabwe, finishing July as the leading run-scorer across both formats. The opener produced a series of important contributions in the ODI series, scoring 159 runs in three matches at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 89.83, including two fifties and a best score of 94.



He carried that form into the T20I series, adding another 140 runs at an average of 70.00 and striking at 127.27, including two fifties. Tanzid’s consistency with the bat proved crucial for Bangladesh throughout their contests against Zimbabwe, with the left-hander finishing as the leading run-scorer in both the ODI and T20I series.

(With inputs from ANI)