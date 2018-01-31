While Kashmiri cricketer Manzoor Dar's selection in the IPL 18 was hailed by the prominent personalities and politicians from J&K, a Kashmiri pandit Siddarth Kaul failed to find any mention despite bagging a hefty price in the recently concluded player auction. Kaul has been an IPL veteran of sorts and has impressed highly for his side Sunrisers but has failed to do enough for Kashmir to put him as a youth icon like Dar.

Over the past few days a host of Indian players, who bagged big contracts in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction 2018, have been the talk of the town. The likes of Jaydev Undakat, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey went for big bucks on their respective sides. The auction also saw IPL get it’s first ever Nepalese player in Sandeep Lamichhane who will be playing for the Delhi Daredevils. Uncapped Indian Explosive batsman Manzoor Dar also got a fair share of praises and limelight as he became ‘the only Kashmiri’ cricketer to be picked in the mega-auction. But that fact as reported by several media houses may not be true. Apart from Dar, there is one more player hailing from the Valley who has been selected to once again represent the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich competition but was not accoladed with the praises that he deserved. Siddarth Kaul will be playing for the Hyderabad outfit and was roped in for a hefty amount of Rs 3.2 crore.

While Dar’s selection in Kings XI Punjab was highly touted as an exemplary feat put forth as a role model for the youth and the budding cricketers in Kashmir, Kaul, who has achieved heights in the professional circuit having represented the country on the top level, was ignored. Manzoor Dar after being picked by Kings XI Punjab at his base price of Rs 20 lakh was hailed by top Kashmiri politicians and congratulations pour in for the young gun. “Congratulations & all the best for the tournament. Look forward to watching you play,” wrote former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah on Twitter. “Manzoor Ahmed Pandav, an icon and a role model for our youth. More power to you dear,” posted Imran Raza Ansari, Jammu and Kashmir Youth and Sports minister.

Meanwhile, Siddarth Kaul failed to find any mention in any of the tweets. Born in Pathankot, Punjab he rose to fame in the U-19 World Cup under Captain Virat Kohli when he asserted his prominence as a death over specialist. He was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders but failed to make it into the first team. He has played three seasons of the IPL with the last season being one of his best. He picked up 16 wickets in ten games for the SRH while donning the role of a domestic seam specialist alongside the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Trent Boult. He represents Punjab in the Ranji Trophy and has had a decent run in the domestic season playing for Punjab and has been with the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the last two years.

Siddarth Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was bought for Rs 3.8 Cr. His father Tej Kaul, played for J&K in 70s. Manzoor Pandav, another Kashmiri was picked by KXIP for 20 lakhs — Roots In Kashmir (@RootsInKashmir) January 31, 2018

Talking about the controversy, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy condemned the Kashmir government and reckoned, “its violation of his (Kaul’s) right.if he comes to me then I will take his case to the Supreme Court as its clear violation of his right.”

Taking no credits away from Manzoor Dar, who got his breakthrough in the competition courtesy to his impressive performances with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Dar is a hero who deserves all the praises but Siddarth Kaul’s achievements cannot be undermined. He deserves equal applauds.