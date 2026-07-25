LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks

‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks

Angel Di Maria backs Lionel Messi to continue playing for Argentina, saying there are "no limits to his abilities" despite retirement speculation.

No Limits To His Abilities: Angel Di Maria Backs Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks. Photo X
No Limits To His Abilities: Angel Di Maria Backs Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 22:11 IST

Angel Di Maria has thrown his full support behind Lionel Messi continuing with the Argentina national team, insisting there are “no limits” to what the legendary forward can still achieve despite growing speculation surrounding his international future.

Messi captained Argentina to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final before La Albiceleste suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Spain. While questions continue to surround whether the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will extend his international career, Di Maria believes his former teammate still has plenty left to offer.

You Might Be Interested In

The 38-year-old, who retired from international football before the World Cup, made the remarks after Rosario Central’s 2-1 defeat to Belgrano in the Argentine Primera División Clausura opener.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Di Maria praised both Messi and Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni for guiding the national team to yet another memorable World Cup campaign. He urged the duo to continue leading the reigning world champions into the next chapter.

“I think he has many years of playing and success ahead of him. At the age of thirty-nine he has proven he is still one of the best players in history, and there are no limits to his abilities,” Di Maria said while speaking about Messi.

Although Argentina fell short in the final, Di Maria admitted the team’s dramatic semifinal victory over England was the defining moment of the tournament from an emotional standpoint.

“The win over England was a great joy for all of Argentina, and this was clear and made me very happy. I am grateful to everyone in the Tango squad forever,” he said.

Di Maria revealed that watching the World Cup from the sidelines after retiring from international football was an emotional experience. He admitted he suffered during every match but was immensely proud of the way the players responded under pressure.

“I suffered in every match, but the players found the strength within themselves and it led them to victories. Sometimes you win finals and sometimes luck is not on your side, but they raised the name of the national team high,” he added.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus winger also described the semifinal triumph over England as the true crowning moment of Argentina’s campaign.

“What they achieved and the win over England was the crowning of their careers. For me the World Cup ended here, for they gave the country an indescribable joy,” Di Maria said.

With Messi’s future still the subject of intense debate, Di Maria’s heartfelt backing is likely to resonate with Argentina supporters who hope to see their captain continue wearing the famous sky-blue and white shirt for years to come.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks
Tags: Angel Di Mariaangel di maria messiArgentina National Teamlionel messiLionel Messi ArgentinaMessi retirement

RELATED News

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?

Virat Kohli’s Car Collection: From Range Rover Vogue to Audi R8 LMX, Check Indian Legend’s Luxurious Collection

Arsenal Backed To Pursue Vinicius Jr In Potential Blockbuster Transfer From Real Madrid: Report

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma Star as India Seal Series With Dominant 90-Run Win Over Zimbabwe

Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby

LATEST NEWS

‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Check Expected Provisional Key Date at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Fresh Off Her National Award Win, Is Yami Gautam The New Face of Kahaani 3?

Who Is Pralhad Joshi? The New Education Minister Following Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations

Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby

Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup

Will Katrina Kaif Replace Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What Reports Claim

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Net Worth 2026: IPL Salary, Income, Cars, Property, Brand Endorsements And More

Who Is IPS Shailja Das? The Officer Behind The Viral ‘Maintain Restraint’ Message During Patna Student Protests

‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks
‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks
‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks
‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks

QUICK LINKS