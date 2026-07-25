‘No Limits To His Abilities’—Angel Di Maria Backs Captain Lionel Messi To Continue Playing For Argentina Amid Retirement Talks

Angel Di Maria has thrown his full support behind Lionel Messi continuing with the Argentina national team, insisting there are “no limits” to what the legendary forward can still achieve despite growing speculation surrounding his international future.

Messi captained Argentina to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final before La Albiceleste suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Spain. While questions continue to surround whether the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will extend his international career, Di Maria believes his former teammate still has plenty left to offer.

The 38-year-old, who retired from international football before the World Cup, made the remarks after Rosario Central’s 2-1 defeat to Belgrano in the Argentine Primera División Clausura opener.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Di Maria praised both Messi and Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni for guiding the national team to yet another memorable World Cup campaign. He urged the duo to continue leading the reigning world champions into the next chapter.

“I think he has many years of playing and success ahead of him. At the age of thirty-nine he has proven he is still one of the best players in history, and there are no limits to his abilities,” Di Maria said while speaking about Messi.

Although Argentina fell short in the final, Di Maria admitted the team’s dramatic semifinal victory over England was the defining moment of the tournament from an emotional standpoint.

“The win over England was a great joy for all of Argentina, and this was clear and made me very happy. I am grateful to everyone in the Tango squad forever,” he said.

Di Maria revealed that watching the World Cup from the sidelines after retiring from international football was an emotional experience. He admitted he suffered during every match but was immensely proud of the way the players responded under pressure.

“I suffered in every match, but the players found the strength within themselves and it led them to victories. Sometimes you win finals and sometimes luck is not on your side, but they raised the name of the national team high,” he added.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus winger also described the semifinal triumph over England as the true crowning moment of Argentina’s campaign.

“What they achieved and the win over England was the crowning of their careers. For me the World Cup ended here, for they gave the country an indescribable joy,” Di Maria said.

With Messi’s future still the subject of intense debate, Di Maria’s heartfelt backing is likely to resonate with Argentina supporters who hope to see their captain continue wearing the famous sky-blue and white shirt for years to come.