No More Bad-Light Delays? Shaun Pollock’s Pink Ball Idea Puts Test Cricket Tradition In Spotlight

Shaun Pollock Pink Ball Proposal: Former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock has suggested using pink balls in traditional daytime Test matches to reduce interruptions caused by poor light. His proposal has reignited debate over cricket’s red-ball tradition, with South Africa coach Ashwell Prince expressing concerns about fairness, familiarity and the challenges of securing agreement from both teams.

Former South Africa star Shaun Pollock has proposed a potential change to traditional Test cricket, arguing that pink balls could help teams continue playing when fading light would ordinarily force umpires to suspend a match.

The discussion has gained attention following weather disruptions during the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead in Durban. Repeated interruptions reduced the amount of cricket played during the opening three days, highlighting how rain and poor light can significantly affect the longest format.

The match eventually benefited from a longer period of favourable conditions on the fourth day. However, South Africa faced a difficult chase after Australia declared their second innings, leaving the hosts under pressure heading into the final day.

Shaun Pollock Wants Pink Balls To Reduce Bad-Light Interruptions

Pollock’s proposal is not about converting conventional Tests into day-night fixtures. Instead, he believes the pink ball could offer an alternative for daytime matches when visibility becomes a concern.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Pollock explained that his suggestion was specifically about using the pink ball during regular daytime cricket rather than changing the scheduling of a Test.

He argued that the visibility of a pink ball could potentially allow play to continue for longer than would be possible with a red ball under similar lighting conditions.

The idea raises an important question for cricket administrators: could a change in ball colour help recover playing time lost to poor light without fundamentally changing the traditional format?

However, visibility alone would not settle the issue. Match officials would still need to determine whether conditions were safe, and the practical effects of using a pink ball throughout a daytime Test would require careful assessment.

ICC Trial Puts Decision In Captains’ Hands

The International Cricket Council has permitted the use of pink balls in daytime Tests on a trial basis, subject to both captains agreeing before the match begins. If the arrangement is approved, the pink ball must be used for the entire game rather than being replaced by a red ball later.

Pollock has questioned whether teams would accept the proposal in high-pressure situations, particularly when a Test could determine a series or influence qualification for the World Test Championship final.

A side that believes the change could affect its performance may be unwilling to agree, even if bad light threatens to reduce the available overs.

Ashwell Prince Defends Red-Ball Tradition

South Africa assistant coach Ashwell Prince has backed the conventional red ball for daytime Tests. He believes differences in teams’ experience with pink-ball cricket could make mutual agreement difficult.

Prince also argued that the red ball remains central to the identity of traditional Test matches.

The contrasting positions leave cricket facing a broader debate: whether protecting playing time justifies experimenting with a long-established tradition. Any change would need to balance visibility, player familiarity, competitive fairness and the character of Test cricket.