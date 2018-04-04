After Indian captain, Virat Kohli said he will never support any comment on India which harms the country's interests, Sachin Tendulkar too slammed Shahid Afridi for his recent tweet on India occupied Kashmir. Reacting to Afridi's tweet, Sachin said India had people who are capable enough to run the country and that no outsider needs to tell us what to do.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi after inviting criticism from a number of Indian cricketers including captain Virat Kohli has been lambasted by Sachin Tendulkar. The cricketing great on Wednesday opened up on Afridi’s recent tweet where he demanded the United Nations (UN) take action against the violence running in the Indian occupied Kashmir and stop the killing of the “innocents.” Afridi’s anti-India tweet spectacularly backfired on him as he was taught a lesson from some active and former Indian cricketers.

When asked about his reaction on Afridi’s controversial remarks, the master blaster reckoned that India as a democracy had able people who can run and manage the country and that the outsiders don’t need to advise us on what to get right. “We have got capable people to manage and run our country. No outsider needs to know or tell us what we need to do,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Earlier today Virat Kohli had also slammed Afridi for his Kashmir tweet and said that no matter what he will always stand by his country.

Kohli asserted that he will “never support” something which harms Indian interests. “As an Indian you want to express what is best for your nation and my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure,” he told the reporters on the sidelines of a practice session with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“But having said that, it’s a very personal choice for someone to comment about certain issues. Unless I have total knowledge of the issues and the intricacies of it I don’t engage in it but definitely your priority stays with your nation,” he added.

Afridi in the aftermath of Indian Army’s one of the biggest and successful security operations in the Kashmiri valley had reacted by urging UN to stop the bloodshed. Indian Army gunned down 12 terrorists and captured one alive while four civilians lost their lives in the operations. Three Jawans also martyred in the battle which targeted the terrorists of terror groups like the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi slammed by Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina for tweet on Kashmir

Earlier Gautam Gambhir had also slammed Afridi for his remarks and said that the Pakistani cricketer was celebrating a dismissal on a no ball. “Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!,” Gambhir wrote in a tweet reacting to Afridi comments.

“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?,” Afridi had said in a tweet.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina too had lashed out at Afridi and advised him to rather ask his own country’s army to stop supporting terrorism. “Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence,” wrote Raina who hails from the land of Kashmir.

ALSO READ: IPL 2018: RCB skipper Virat Kohli hungry for maiden IPL title

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App