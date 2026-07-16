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Home > Sports News > No Ravindra Jadeja For 2027 ODI World Cup? Indian Team Management Makes Axar Patel First-Choice Spinner — Report

No Ravindra Jadeja For 2027 ODI World Cup? Indian Team Management Makes Axar Patel First-Choice Spinner — Report

India's team management is reportedly accelerating its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup by making Axar Patel the preferred left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder in the white-ball setup. Following his match-winning performances, Axar is understood to have moved ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the pecking order, with the management prioritising batting depth and long-term planning.

No Ravindra Jadeja For 2027 ODI World Cup? Indian Team Management Makes Axar Patel First-Choice Spinner — Report (Image Source: X)
No Ravindra Jadeja For 2027 ODI World Cup? Indian Team Management Makes Axar Patel First-Choice Spinner — Report (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 19:33 IST

India’s senior national selection committee and the current team management are reportedly planning some long-term transition plans to build a younger core group for the forthcoming ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Reliable media reports emerging from the ongoing bilateral assignment in England indicate that the strategic management core wants to permanently move on from legendary spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the 50-over format.

The 37-year-old cricketer, who previously announced his complete retirement from the shortest format of the game (T20I), now faces an identical exclusion parameter regarding the longer white ball format. This major structural transformation within the senior national squad comes at a time when the team hierarchy aims to establish clear positional roles for a pace-friendly African tournament environment.

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Axar Patel Solidifies Lead Spinner Position Following Birmingham Heroics

The ultimate tactical shift in the selection hierarchy has gained immense structural clarity following the conclusion of the opening ODI fixture of the ongoing India and England ODI series. Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel produced a massive match-winning contribution by securing a four-wicket haul (4-62) and subsequently smashing an unbeaten fifty (52 not out) to anchor the run chase comfortably.

This exceptional performance has reportedly reinforced the long-term vision of the national selectors to formally establish him as the primary white-ball spinner. Sources within the team management indicate that the younger all-rounder provides superior power hitting in the lower middle order and excellent control during the defensive middle overs of the innings.

Diminishing Strike Rates Force Strategic Structural Reset

The core rationale behind moving away from Ravindra Jadeja centres around a statistical decline in his white-ball baseline parameters over recent seasons. Senior Board of Control for Cricket in India officials noted that the veteran player has struggled to maintain an aggressive scoring tempo during the death overs, with his batting strike rate dropping significantly.

Furthermore, analytical sports data revealed that his wicket-taking capabilities on flatter batting surfaces have dropped during modern powerplay transition periods. With the 2027 showpiece event demanding a pace-heavy bowling attack, the selectors prefer a single spin bowling asset capable of batting in the top seven order.

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No Ravindra Jadeja For 2027 ODI World Cup? Indian Team Management Makes Axar Patel First-Choice Spinner — Report

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No Ravindra Jadeja For 2027 ODI World Cup? Indian Team Management Makes Axar Patel First-Choice Spinner — Report
No Ravindra Jadeja For 2027 ODI World Cup? Indian Team Management Makes Axar Patel First-Choice Spinner — Report
No Ravindra Jadeja For 2027 ODI World Cup? Indian Team Management Makes Axar Patel First-Choice Spinner — Report
No Ravindra Jadeja For 2027 ODI World Cup? Indian Team Management Makes Axar Patel First-Choice Spinner — Report

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