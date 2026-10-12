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Home > Sports News > ‘No Such Decision’: BCCI Responds To Reports Of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Moving From Delhi To Ahmedabad

‘No Such Decision’: BCCI Responds To Reports Of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Moving From Delhi To Ahmedabad

India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2026: The BCCI has dismissed reports suggesting that the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka could be shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that no venue change has been decided, with the Arun Jaitley Stadium remaining scheduled to host the December 13 opener.

‘No Such Decision’: BCCI Responds To Reports Of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Moving From Delhi To Ahmedabad

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 15:45 IST

India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2026: The BCCI has rejected speculation that the opening ODI between India and Sri Lanka could be moved from Delhi to Ahmedabad. The match is currently scheduled for December 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with board secretary Devajit Saikia clarifying that no decision has been made to change the venue.

The clarification comes amid reports questioning Delhi’s readiness to host the international fixture because of construction work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has asked media organisations to rely on its official communications for any updates to the schedule.

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Clarifies India vs Sri Lanka ODI Venue

Saikia dismissed the reports about a possible relocation, maintaining that the board had not decided to transfer the first ODI to Ahmedabad.

“Reports suggesting that the India–Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI,” Saikia said.

He also urged media colleagues to consult official BCCI announcements before reporting changes to the fixture list.

“Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy,” the BCCI honorary secretary added.

The statement addresses the speculation surrounding Delhi’s hosting arrangements. As things stand, the national capital remains the designated venue for the series opener, while Ahmedabad is scheduled to stage the third ODI.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2026: Schedule And Venues

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODIs in India as part of their white-ball tour from December 13 to December 27, 2026. Here is the match schedule:

  • 1st ODI: December 13, 2026 — Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (2:00 PM IST)

  • 2nd ODI: December 16, 2026 — M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (2:00 PM IST)

  • 3rd ODI: December 19, 2026 — Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (2:00 PM IST)

India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2026: Schedule And Venues

The ODI series will be followed by three T20 Internationals. The scheduled fixtures are:

  • 1st T20I: December 22, 2026 — Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium, Rajkot (7:00 PM IST)

  • 2nd T20I: December 24, 2026 — Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (7:00 PM IST)

  • 3rd T20I: December 27, 2026 — Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (7:00 PM IST)

The published schedule currently lists Delhi as the venue for the opening ODI. Any changes should be confirmed through an official BCCI announcement.

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‘No Such Decision’: BCCI Responds To Reports Of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Moving From Delhi To Ahmedabad
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‘No Such Decision’: BCCI Responds To Reports Of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Moving From Delhi To Ahmedabad

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