Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • No Thala Dhoni Magic Again: Rajasthan Royals Defeat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Runs In IPL 2025

No Thala Dhoni Magic Again: Rajasthan Royals Defeat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Runs In IPL 2025

MS Dhoni walked in earlier than expected, in the 16th over, giving CSK fans hope of another trademark 'Thala' finish.

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter at Guwahati, Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured their first victory of the season by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six runs. Despite the presence of MS Dhoni, who walked in to bat in the 16th over, CSK fell short in their run chase, suffering their second consecutive loss of the season.

After being invited to bat first, Rajasthan Royals put up a competitive total of 182 runs. Though wickets fell at regular intervals, RR ensured their run rate never dropped. Skipper Sanju Samson contributed 20 runs, while Riyan Parag led the charge with a solid 37. Middle-order powerhouse Shimron Hetmyer added quick runs with aggressive strokes. CSK bowlers Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, and Ravindra Jadeja fought back in the middle overs to restrict RR from breaching the 200-run mark.

CSK’s Stuttering Chase & Dhoni’s Early Arrival

CSK’s chase got off to a rocky start as Rajasthan’s bowlers struck early. Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Rahul Tripathi on the first ball he faced and later removed the in-form Shivam Dube, pushing CSK on the back foot. Opener Rachin Ravindra also departed for a duck in the first over. With the onus on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to stabilize the innings, he struggled to find adequate support from the middle order.

In a surprising move, MS Dhoni walked in earlier than expected, in the 16th over, giving CSK fans hope of another trademark ‘Thala’ finish. However, despite hitting a four and a six, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman couldn’t steer his team to victory this time. Rajasthan’s disciplined bowling in the death overs ensured CSK fell short by six runs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Toss & Playing XI

Toss: CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.

CSK’s Second Loss, Rajasthan’s First Win

With this defeat, CSK has now lost two back-to-back games in IPL 2025, while Rajasthan Royals have opened their account with a crucial win. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Chennai to see if they can bounce back, while Rajasthan will aim to build on this momentum.

ALSO READ: Axar Patel Discloses The Thought Process Behind Starc’s Match-Winning Spell Against SRH

Filed under

csk CSK vs RR

In a landmark ruling, the

Virginity Test Violates Women’s Right To Dignity Under Article 21: Chhattisgarh High Court
Kerala Chief Minister Pin

What Sparked Pinarayi Vijayan’s Strong Support Of L2: Empuraan? This Is What Kerala CM said
newsx

Video: Germany’s First Private Orbital Rocket Fails In Fiery Crash, Elon Musk Reacts
In a thrilling IPL 2025 e

No Thala Dhoni Magic Again: Rajasthan Royals Defeat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Runs In...
Delhi Capitals (DC) regis

Axar Patel Discloses The Thought Process Behind Starc’s Match-Winning Spell Against SRH
The controversy surroundi

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Virginity Test Violates Women’s Right To Dignity Under Article 21: Chhattisgarh High Court

Virginity Test Violates Women’s Right To Dignity Under Article 21: Chhattisgarh High Court

What Sparked Pinarayi Vijayan’s Strong Support Of L2: Empuraan? This Is What Kerala CM said

What Sparked Pinarayi Vijayan’s Strong Support Of L2: Empuraan? This Is What Kerala CM said

Video: Germany’s First Private Orbital Rocket Fails In Fiery Crash, Elon Musk Reacts

Video: Germany’s First Private Orbital Rocket Fails In Fiery Crash, Elon Musk Reacts

Axar Patel Discloses The Thought Process Behind Starc’s Match-Winning Spell Against SRH

Axar Patel Discloses The Thought Process Behind Starc’s Match-Winning Spell Against SRH

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’ Backlash

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’...

Entertainment

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’ Backlash

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice