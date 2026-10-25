No Virat Kohli, No Jasprit Bumrah! Ajinkya Rahane’s All-Time India Test XI Leaves Fans Stunned

Ajinkya Rahane All-Time India Test XI: Ajinkya Rahane has picked his all-time India Test XI from players he shared a dressing room with, leaving out two modern-day stars, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. MS Dhoni has been named captain and wicketkeeper, while Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja feature in the former India vice-captain’s selection.

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane’s selection brings together players from different phases of his cricketing journey. The XI features experienced batters who helped shape India’s Test cricket identity, a former captain behind the stumps, two accomplished all-round spin options and a pace attack built around Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

The biggest talking point, however, is the absence of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli was a central figure in India’s Test setup during Rahane’s international career, while Bumrah became one of the team’s key fast-bowling options. Neither makes the cut in Rahane’s chosen combination.

Ajinkya Rahane’s All-Time India Test XI: Full List

Rahane’s selection features six specialist batters and wicketkeeper-captain Dhoni, alongside Jadeja, Ashwin and three fast bowlers.

Murali Vijay

Shikhar Dhawan

Rahul Dravid

Sachin Tendulkar

Ajinkya Rahane

MS Dhoni (Captain and Wicketkeeper)

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohammed Shami

Ishant Sharma

Ajinkya Rahane all time Indian XI. https://t.co/ySqF0WJ4jK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 24, 2026







Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid Headline The Batting Line-Up

Rahane has included Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan as his opening pair, followed by Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar in the top order. The combination brings together players associated with different generations of Indian cricket.

Rahane has also selected himself at number five, giving the middle order another recognised Test batter. Tendulkar’s inclusion is particularly notable in the context of Kohli’s omission, with both players having occupied prominent positions in India’s batting order across different eras.

MS Dhoni Named Captain And Wicketkeeper

MS Dhoni has been entrusted with both the captaincy and wicketkeeping duties in Rahane’s XI. The former India captain’s inclusion adds leadership experience to a line-up featuring several established international performers.

Dhoni’s presence also gives the selected team a familiar figure to lead the side, while Rahane’s own place at number five reflects his inclusion among the players he has shared a dressing room with.

Jadeja, Ashwin Lead The Spin Department

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin form the spin-bowling combination in Rahane’s XI. Both feature as key options in the team’s bowling attack, with Jadeja also offering an additional batting option.

The pair’s selection means Rahane has opted for two established spin-bowling all-rounders rather than adding another specialist spinner to the playing XI.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shami And Ishant Form Pace Attack

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma complete the bowling unit. Their inclusion gives Rahane’s team three specialist fast-bowling options alongside Jadeja and Ashwin.

The notable omission from this department is Jasprit Bumrah. Despite his standing in India’s modern Test setup, the fast bowler does not feature in Rahane’s chosen XI. The absence of both Bumrah and Kohli is likely to be the most discussed aspect of the selection.

Why Are Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah Missing?

Kohli’s absence stands out because of his prominent role in India’s Test cricket during Rahane’s career. Bumrah’s omission is equally striking given the importance of fast bowling to India’s overseas Test campaigns.

Rahane’s XI is a personal selection based on players he has shared a dressing room with, rather than an official ranking of India’s greatest Test cricketers. His choices have brought together familiar teammates while leaving out two high-profile names, making the line-up an interesting talking point for Indian cricket fans.