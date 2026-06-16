LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo Military News education bcci ai Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker diljit dosanjh donald trump Chris Wood delhi business news artificial intelligence Ayyaz Taj Madare Dia Mirza google ceo
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List

No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List

Smriti Mandhana became the only Indian cricketer to feature in TIME’s 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List 2026. The India vice-captain earned recognition for her record-breaking performances, Women’s ODI World Cup triumph, and leadership success with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL.

Smriti Mandhana is the only Indian in TIME's Top 100 influential sportspeople list. Image Credit: ANI
Smriti Mandhana is the only Indian in TIME's Top 100 influential sportspeople list. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 13:03 IST

Smriti Mandhana in Most Influential Sportspeople List: Smriti Mandhana, the famous Indian cricketer, made TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in sports this year. She is the only Indian on the list. TIME’s 100 most influential people in sports 2026 list includes athletes, coaches, advocates, and investors who are “people shaping sports today.” The list of international sporting icons also includes the football player Lionel Messi, tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, basketball player Victor Wembanyama, and golf legend Rory McIlroy, while the top of the list is the American basketball great LeBron James.

Other prominent personalities mentioned are New York Knicks basketball player Jalen Brunson, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma, who not only led his team to a historic Test series victory in India last year but also lifted the World Test Championship (WTC) trophy in his career, and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Why was Smriti Mandhana selected in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List?

Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, earned a place in the elite group after a string of record-breaking performances and leadership achievements. TIME has talked about the reasoning behind having the star Indian batter in its list. Their profile for Smriti Mandhana said, “first Indian woman to score a double century in a domestic one-day game, the first to score a century in all three international formats, and is a joint holder of the most international women’s cricket centuries with 17.” The profile further said,  ‘records keep tumbling in’ for the 29-year-old star cricketer.

You Might Be Interested In

Smriti Mandhana makes it to TIME’s Most Influential Sportspeople List

Smriti Mandhana, who will be turning 30 next month, has been one of the top performers in Women’s cricket since her debut. In the shortest format of the game, Mandhana has scored 4,401 runs while striking at close to 125. No other batter in WT20Is has scored 4,000 runs at a better strike rate than her. In one-day cricket, the left-handed batter has scored cloe to 5,411 runs, striking at 90. No other batter has scored more than 5,000 runs in the format at a higher strike rate. 

She was the vice-captain of the Indian team as they won their first ODI World Cup in 2025, defeating South Africa in the final. Mandhana led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to Women’s Premier League titles in 2024 and 2026. 

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Over Fake ED Raid Posts, Seeks Action Against ‘Sourav Ganguly Fans’ Facebook Page

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List
Tags: cristiano ronaldoindian cricketerlionel messims dhonismriti mandhanaTIME 100 Most Influential Sportspeople 2026TIME Magazinevirat kohli’

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Iran 2-2 New Zealand — Ramin Rezaeian Stars as Team Melli Fight Back Twice in Group G Opener

FIFA World Cup 2026: Sarpreet Singh Becomes Third Indian-Origin Player to Feature at Football’s Biggest Stage

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Maximiliano Araujo Rescues Uruguay as Mohamed Al-Owais Shines in Group H Draw

Will Ben Stokes Continue As England Captain? Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reveals Shock Emotions After Curfew Breach Incident

Serena Williams Next Match At Berlin Open 2026: Check Live Streaming Timings, TV Channels And Full Doubles Draw Schedule

LATEST NEWS

MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026 Registration Begins: Check Dates, Documents and Admission Process

Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Drama Slows On First Monday, To Touch Rs 5 Crore Mark

Shiv Sena (UBT) Split 2.0? Operation Tiger, 7 MPs And Uddhav Thackeray ’s Big Message

Uttarakhand Shocker: Newlywed Delhi Techie Found Dead

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 4: Vikram Bhatt's Horror Sequel Crosses Rs 10 Crore

Suzlon Energy Shares Jump Over 4%; Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Google Pixel Drop Coming Soon With These Three Features

Blast Box Office Collection Day 19: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Holds Strong In Third Week, Eyes Rs...

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Why Telegram Faces Temporary Restrictions Ahead of June 21 Test

No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List
No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List
No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List
No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List

QUICK LINKS