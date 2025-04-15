No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma: Kane Williamson Names The Greatest Cricketer Of The Century

In a surprising twist, New Zealand’s cricketing maestro Kane Williamson left out two of India’s modern-day giants—Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma—when asked to name the greatest cricketer of the 21st century.

No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma: Kane Williamson Names The Cricketer Of This Century - Guess Who?

Instead, he chose to honour an icon from an earlier era, calling none other than Sachin Tendulkar the greatest of this century.

Tendulkar’s Legacy Still Unmatched

During an ESPNcricinfo show, Williamson didn’t hesitate when asked the big question. He named the “Master Blaster” as his pick for the GOAT of the modern era.

Tendulkar’s statistics more than back up Williamson’s call.

The Indian legend played 200 Test matches, 463 ODIs, and a single T20I in his illustrious 24-year career.

He accumulated over 34,000 international runs and picked up 201 wickets, making him one of the most complete cricketers the game has ever seen.

He continues to hold the record for the most appearances and most runs in both Tests and ODIs.

Tendulkar also made his mark in the IPL, representing the Mumbai Indians as their icon player from the inaugural season.

Over six seasons, he played 78 matches and scored 2,334 runs, becoming a fan favourite and a key figure in the league’s early growth.

A Moment to Remember: 2021 WTC Final

Williamson also opened up about a moment that stands out in his own cricketing journey.

“Personally, my most memorable moment would be the inaugural (World) Test Championship final that we (New Zealand) were involved in,” Williamson said.

New Zealand claimed victory over India in that 2021 WTC final, winning by eight wickets at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The win gave the Black Caps their first major ICC trophy in over two decades, a monumental achievement for New Zealand cricket.

ODI World Cup: Still the Pinnacle

Despite the rise of T20 cricket and the IPL, Williamson remains old-school when it comes to global tournaments.

“The biggest event, I still think, is the ODI World Cup.”

Williamson has been a regular presence in cricket’s biggest stage, featuring in four ODI World Cups since his debut in 2010.

He led New Zealand to the final of the 2019 edition, where they narrowly lost to England in a heart-breaking finish. Still, he walked away with the Player of the Tournament award.

In the 2023 World Cup, though plagued by injuries, he featured in four matches and scored 256 runs, including three fifties.

Even as cricket continues to evolve, Williamson’s admiration for legends like Tendulkar and the grandeur of the 50-over World Cup remind us of the game’s timeless roots.

