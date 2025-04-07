Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
  • Noor Ahmad Controversy: R Ashwin’s YouTube Channel Breaks Silence Amid CSK Fan Outrage

Noor Ahmad Controversy: R Ashwin’s YouTube Channel Breaks Silence Amid CSK Fan Outrage

The channel will now stop covering Chennai Super Kings matches for the rest of IPL 2025, clarifying that guest opinions don’t reflect Ashwin’s views.

Noor Ahmad Controversy: R Ashwin’s YouTube Channel Breaks Silence Amid CSK Fan Outrage

Ravichandran Ashwin


Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel has issued a statement following a major controversy surrounding critical comments made about Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad. The comments came after CSK’s defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 5 in IPL 2025, sparking massive outrage among fans and cricket experts alike.

The five-time IPL champions have had a disappointing start to the season, losing three of their first four matches a stark contrast to their usually dominant performances. Despite the struggles, Noor Ahmad has emerged as a standout performer, currently leading the wicket-taking charts with 10 wickets in four games.

However, Noor found himself at the centre of an unexpected row when a panelist on Ashwin’s YouTube channel criticized CSK for picking him in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The panelist questioned Noor’s place in the squad after he managed just one wicket against DC.

Following the backlash, Ashwin’s channel issued a clarification, distancing the cricketer from the panelist’s remarks and announcing that they would no longer cover CSK matches for the remainder of the season.

“Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season,” the admin stated.

“The views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin’s personal opinions. We value the diversity of perspectives and are committed to upholding the integrity of this platform,” the statement added.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming responded when asked about the controversy, saying, “Mate, I have no idea. I don’t even know he had a channel, so I don’t follow that stuff. That’s irrelevant. You guys are important.”

Meanwhile, former cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth offered sharp tactical advice for CSK amid their ongoing form slump. Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Srikkanth suggested changes to the playing XI, including bringing in Devon Conway in place of Jamie Overton and introducing young Anshul Kamboj.

He also advised on the usage of R Ashwin, saying, “Don’t drop him, but stop him from bowling in the powerplay. Between the 7th and 18th overs, he can be effective. With Jadeja and Noor Ahmad, they can easily bowl 10 overs.”

As CSK look to bounce back in the coming fixtures, all eyes will be on how the team addresses both on-field challenges and off-field controversies.

