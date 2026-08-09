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Home > Sports News > North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDS vs NDT Match 18 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDS vs NDT Match 18 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

North Delhi Strikers (NDS) will face New Delhi Tigers (NDT) in Match 18 of the Delhi Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, August 9. North Delhi Strikers have had a mixed start to their campaign, winning one of their three matches, while another ended without a result. They currently have three points and are fifth in the standings. New Delhi Tigers, on the other hand, have struggled so far this season. They have managed just one win from four matches and are currently sixth in the standings with two points.

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDS vs NDT Match 18 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDS vs NDT Match 18 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 12:48 IST

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: North Delhi Strikers (NDS) will face New Delhi Tigers (NDT) in Match 18 of the Delhi Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, August 9. North Delhi Strikers have had a mixed start to their campaign, winning one of their three matches, while another ended without a result. They currently have three points and are fifth in the standings. New Delhi Tigers, on the other hand, have struggled so far this season. They have managed just one win from four matches and are currently sixth in the standings with two points. 

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming Details

The North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers DPL 2026 Match 18 will be played on Sunday, August 9, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

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Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Delhi Premier League 2026 on the Star Sports Network. The NDS vs NDT match will also be available for live streaming on FanCode and JioHotstar through their respective apps and websites.

When and Where To Watch NDS vs NDT LIVE?

  • Match: North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers, Match 18
  • Tournament: Delhi Premier League 2026
  • Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026
  • Time: 1:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
  • LIVE Streaming: FanCode and JioHotstar

How To Watch NDS vs NDT LIVE on Mobile?

Cricket fans can watch the North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers match live on mobile through the FanCode and JioHotstar apps. Users can open either app and navigate to the Delhi Premier League 2026 section to access the live coverage.

How To Watch NDS vs NDT LIVE on Laptop?

Fans looking to watch the DPL 2026 Match 18 on a laptop or desktop can access the live stream through the FanCode or JioHotstar websites. The NDS vs NDT fixture can be selected from the live or upcoming matches section.

Where To Watch NDS vs NDT LIVE on TV?

The North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Viewers with access to the relevant Star Sports channels can tune in from 1:30 PM IST for the live telecast.

North Delhi Strikers Squad

Sarthak Ranjan (c), Vaibhav Kandpal, Arnav Bugga, Yash Bhatia, Bharat Sindhwani, Prikshit Sehrawat, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Arjun Rapria, Vikas Dixit, Mayank Dagar, Ajay Yadav, Akhil Chaudhary, Saurabh Deswal, Yash Dabas, Aayush Singh, Kaushal Suman, Parnit Tiwari.

New Delhi Tigers Squad

Tanuj Pawar, Lakshay Thareja, Himmat Singh (c), Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal Singh (wk), Manish Sehrawat, Rahul Chaudhary, Hrithik Shokeen, Yashjeet, Laxman, Pradyuman Sanan, Rishabh Sharma, Aryan Sharma, Prince Yadav, Parth Bali, Varun Vanjani, Atulya Pandey, Shivam Gupta, Parikshit Singh Bhati.

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North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDS vs NDT Match 18 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Tags: dpl 2026

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North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDS vs NDT Match 18 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDS vs NDT Match 18 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

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North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDS vs NDT Match 18 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, NDS vs NDT Match 18 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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