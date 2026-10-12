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Home > Sports News > NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL 2026-27 Match In India In Mobile, TV and Laptop

NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL 2026-27 Match In India In Mobile, TV and Laptop

NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming: NorthEast United FC will begin their Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 campaign against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, October 12. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, with the Highlanders aiming to make a strong start at home against the reigning IFA Shield champions.

NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL 2026-27 Match In India In Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 18:20 IST

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: Mohun Bagan Super Giant enter the contest on the back of a 1-0 victory over East Bengal in the IFA Shield final on October 8. NorthEast United, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back after suffering a 7-2 defeat to East Bengal in the semi-final. Both teams will look to begin the new ISL season with a positive result as the league returns to its regular home-and-away format following last season’s shortened campaign.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali will rely on his squad’s depth and tactical flexibility to counter Mohun Bagan’s attacking threat. The Highlanders have also been boosted by the return of Moroccan forward Allaeddine Ajaraie, who won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball during the 2024-25 ISL season.

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Mohun Bagan, coached by Panagiotis Dilmperis, have strengthened their squad with the additions of India international winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, Serbian attacker Dejan Dražić, defender Rahul Bheke and Scottish forward Lee Harry Erwin. The Mariners will aim to carry their IFA Shield-winning momentum into the league campaign.

NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Tournament: Indian Super League 2026-27
Date: Monday, October 12, 2026
Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC Full Squad

  • Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dipesh Chauhan, Mohanraj K

  • Defenders: Tondonba Singh, Eneko Satrústegui, Nikhil Barla, Soraisham Singh, Robin Yadav, Pramveer Ranbir Singh, Saikhom Thoiba, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia

  • Midfielders: Nikola Ninković, Antonio Moyano, Jithin M.S., Mayakkannan Muthu, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rabeeh, Macarton Nickson, Aman CK, Danny Meitei

  • Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Ethyan González, Buanthanglun Samte, Parthib Gogoi, Allaeddine Ajaraie

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Full Squad

  • Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Syed Bukhari, Priyansh Dubey

  • Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh, Asish Rai, Alex Saji, Alberto Rodriguez, Tekcham Singh, Roshan Singh

  • Midfielders: Dejan Dražić, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, Miguel Figueira, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Samir Zeljković, Deepak Tangri, Sayan Banerjee

  • Forwards: Lee Harry Erwin, Jamie Maclaren, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Giri, Suhail Bhat

NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming In India

Football fans in India can watch the NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2026-27 match live on the SonyLIV app and website. The match will also be televised on Sony Sports 2.

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports 2
Live Streaming: SonyLIV App and Website
Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST, Monday, October 12, 2026

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NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL 2026-27 Match In India In Mobile, TV and Laptop
Tags: Indian Super League 2026-27

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NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL 2026-27 Match In India In Mobile, TV and Laptop

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NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL 2026-27 Match In India In Mobile, TV and Laptop
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NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL 2026-27 Match In India In Mobile, TV and Laptop
NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL 2026-27 Match In India In Mobile, TV and Laptop
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