Norway vs Italy Quarter-Final Preview: Women’s Euro 2025 Where To Watch, Kick-Off Time, Predicted Line-ups

Norway has two European crowns and a perfect group stage record in Switzerland, but a win today would send them to the last four for the first time since 2013, the most recent time Italy advanced past the group stage. Rewinding all the way back to 1997 is required to see the Azzurre’s final semi-final appearance.

Despite Italy’s crushing group-ending loss to Spain, their tournament success means that their confidence is unlikely to have been shaken. The two qualifying drawings from the previous year point to a close match in Geneva.

Norway had a perfect record and easily advanced through the group stage. They started by ruining Switzerland’s celebration, winning 2-1 despite falling behind. After another hard-fought 2-1 victory over Finland, they finished group play in spectacular fashion by defeating Iceland 4-3 in an intense match. In that final, Signe Gaupset was the star of the show, scoring twice and then providing Frida Maanum with two assists in a thrilling seven-goal match.

Italy has been a little under the radar, but they are generating buzz as a possible surprise gift. They defeated Belgium 1-0 in a close match thanks to a brilliant finish from Arianna Caruso. Cristiana Girelli got on the scoresheet in the ensuing 1-1 draw with Portugal. They startled Spain early in their last group match with a goal from Elisabetta Oliviero in the tenth minute, but the defending world champions stormed back with three goals to win 3-1.

Predicted team line-ups

Norway: Fiskerstrand; Bjelde, Harviken, Mjelde, T. Hansen; Bøe Risa, Engen, Maanum; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg, Gaupset

Suspended: B. Lund

Italy: Giuliani; Oliviero, Lenzini, Salvai, Linari, Boattin; Cantore, Giugliano, Caruso, Bonansea; Girelli

Misses next match if booked: Cantore, Di Guglielmo, Giugliano, Lenzini

Where to watch the match and at what time?

The match is going to start from 12:30 AM(IST), 17th July. Fancode would stream the match live.

The coaches’ statements

Gemma Grainger, the coach of Norway: “I think that Italy’s clear advantages are their players; they have some excellent individual players. As one might anticipate from an Italian squad, they boast a solid back five and are extremely well-organized defensively. When it comes to attacking, they are very forward-thinking and enjoy getting a lot of numbers in the box.”

Italy’s coach, Andrea Soncin: “We are eager and the adrenaline is amazing. We have the awareness, the strong motivation, and the desire to make it to the final four, even if it will be a difficult and demanding encounter against a formidable opponent. There are no favorites in a match of this caliber and at this particular moment; it will be extremely evenly matched. Like every other team, Norway hopes to make it to the semifinals. We require a great deal of concentration and focus, and the girls must feel free to showcase their different strengths, which gives us courage and awareness that we can succeed.”

