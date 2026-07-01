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Home > Sports News > Norway vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland’s Late Winner Sends Norway Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Eliminates Ivory Coast

Norway vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland’s Late Winner Sends Norway Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Eliminates Ivory Coast

Erling Haaland scored an 86th-minute winner as Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Antonio Nusa and Amad Diallo also found the net as Norway secured a Round of 16 clash against Brazil, knocking Ivory Coast out.

Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 as Erling Haaland scored the winner to qualify for the Round of 16. Image Credit: X/@nff_landslag
Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 as Erling Haaland scored the winner to qualify for the Round of 16. Image Credit: X/@nff_landslag

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 01:16 IST

Norway national football team vs Ivory Coast national football team: Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday thanks to a goal by Erling Haaland in the 86th minute, ending Ivory Coast’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup. After Amad Diallo had cancelled out Antonio Nusa’s opening goal in the 39th minute, Haaland’s fifth goal of the competition guaranteed Norway’s advancement and set up a tantalizing match against Brazil in New York on Sunday. 

Norway and Ivory Coast have their moments early in first half

The African side had shaded the opening exchanges with Nicolas Pepe threatening down the right, while Ghislain Konan went closest to putting his team ahead, bursting into the area to drag a shot into the side-netting. Yan Diomande picked out Pepe with a searching ball from the right only for the Villarreal man to mishit his shot, allowing the Norwegian defence to hack clear.

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Haaland had been peripheral to that point but, as the end of the half drew near, Norway took control. The Manchester City striker miscued a downward header from Alexander Sorloth’s cross from the right, but the move sparked Stale Solbakken’s side into life as they upped the tempo and dominated possession.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Anthonio Nusa puts Norway in lead

Their growing superiority paid off when Martin Odegaard fed the ball out to the left to Nusa, who stepped onto his right foot to arc the sweetest of finishes around the flying Yahia Fofana and into the top corner. Haaland was denied soon after by a last-ditch block while Sorloth glanced his header across the face of goal from the resulting corner.

Emmanuel Agbadou nodded wide at the other end as the half drew to a close while Pepe was denied by Orjan Nyland 10 minutes after the restart, having seen Guela Doue’s initial effort blocked by Torbjorn Heggem.

Amad Diallo equalises after coming off the bench

Amad, introduced as a replacement for Christ Inao Oulai on the hour mark, cleared Heggem’s goal-bound effort off the line before dragging his team level at the other end. The Manchester United winger played a rapid one-two with Pepe and held off David Moller Wolfe before sidestepping Sander Berge to thump a shot into the turf that bounced beyond Nyland, sparking a mass celebration.

Erling Haaland scores winner to seal Round of 16 clash against Brazil



But it was Haaland who would have the final say. Substitute Oscar Bobb, Haaland’s former City clubmate, slid the ball into the path of Patrick Berg inside the penalty area and he teed up the centre forward to score into an empty net with Fofana stranded.

Nyland kept out Amad’s stoppage-time free kick to maintain his side’s slender advantage and ensure Norway progressed.

Also Read: Why Is India Not Playing In FIFA World Cup 2026? Star Defender And FC Goa Skipper Sandesh Jhingan Blames Domestic Football Structure

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Norway vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland’s Late Winner Sends Norway Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Eliminates Ivory Coast
Tags: Amad DialloAntonio NusaErling HaalandFIFA World Cup 2026Ivory Coast national football teamNorway National Football TeamNorway vs Ivory Coast

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Norway vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland’s Late Winner Sends Norway Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Eliminates Ivory Coast

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Norway vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland’s Late Winner Sends Norway Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Eliminates Ivory Coast
Norway vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland’s Late Winner Sends Norway Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Eliminates Ivory Coast
Norway vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland’s Late Winner Sends Norway Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Eliminates Ivory Coast
Norway vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland’s Late Winner Sends Norway Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Eliminates Ivory Coast

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