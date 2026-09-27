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Home > Sports News > Norway vs Portugal Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch NOR vs POR UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Clash in India?

Norway vs Portugal Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch NOR vs POR UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Clash in India?

Two heavyweight sides in Norway and Portugal will lock horns in their second group game of the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 on September 28, Monday.

Norway vs Portugal Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch NOR vs POR UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash in India? (Image Credits: Norway Football X/Portugal Football X)
Norway vs Portugal Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch NOR vs POR UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash in India? (Image Credits: Norway Football X/Portugal Football X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 18:22 IST

Norway vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Live Streaming: Two heavyweight sides in Norway and Portugal will lock horns in their second group game of the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 on September 28, Monday. The Ulleval Stadion in Oslo, the capital city of Norway will set set the stage for the clash as Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo are all set to go against one another.

While Portugal edged the Wales 1-0 in their opening fixture of the Nations League to mark a promising start for manager Jorge Jesus, their recent form has been a mixed bag. Seleção das Quinas have struggled to maintain the dominance over a prolonged period, given they have won only 7 of the last 13 games across competitions. That also includes an underwhelming FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign that capped off an exit in the Round of 16 defeat against Spain. With Ronaldo not scoring against Wales, Portugal will need him to come to the party.

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Meanwhile, Norway brushed aside Denmark 3-2 in their opening game of the Nations League as Haaland, Oscar Bobb and David Moller Wolfe scored for their side in a tight win. Norway also carry significant momentum, given they have had a spectacular run of form, especially at home, not losing for two and a half years. Their recent form has also been good, headlined by a run to the quarter-final in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Norway vs Portugal Match Details

Details Norway vs Portugal
Competition UEFA Nations League 2026/27
Match Norway vs Portugal
Group Group A4
Date September 28, 2026
Venue Ulleval Stadion, Oslo
Kick-off 8:45 PM Local Time
India Time 12:15 AM IST, September 28

Norway vs Portugal Live Telecast in India

In India, the Norway vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2026 match will be available live on the Sony Sports Network on TV.

Norway vs Spain Live Streaming in India

The live streaming of the fixture will take place in the Sony LIV App and website.

Norway vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Predicted line-ups

Norway predicted XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Aursnes; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Schjelderup.

Portugal predicted XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix.

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Norway vs Portugal Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch NOR vs POR UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Clash in India?
Tags: Norway National Football TeamPortugal National Football TeamUEFA Nations LeagueUEFA Nations League 2026-27

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Norway vs Portugal Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch NOR vs POR UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Clash in India?
Norway vs Portugal Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch NOR vs POR UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Clash in India?
Norway vs Portugal Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch NOR vs POR UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Clash in India?
Norway vs Portugal Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch NOR vs POR UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Clash in India?
Norway vs Portugal Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch NOR vs POR UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Clash in India?

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