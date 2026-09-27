Norway vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Norway vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Prediction: Two heavyweight sides in Norway and Portugal will lock horns in their second group game of the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 on September 28, Monday. The Ulleval Stadion in Oslo, the capital city of Norway will set set the stage for the clash as Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo are all set to go against one another.

While Portugal edged the Wales 1-0 in their opening fixture of the Nations League to mark a promising start for manager Jorge Jesus, their recent form has been a mixed bag. Seleção das Quinas have struggled to maintain the dominance over a prolonged period, given they have won only 7 of the last 13 games across competitions. That also includes an underwhelming FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign that capped off an exit in the Round of 16 defeat against Spain. With Ronaldo not scoring against Wales, Portugal will need him to come to the party.

Meanwhile, Norway brushed aside Denmark 3-2 in their opening game of the Nations League as Haaland, Oscar Bobb and David Moller Wolfe scored for their side in a tight win. Norway also carry significant momentum, given they have had a spectacular run of form, especially at home, not losing for two and a half years. Their recent form has also been good, headlined by a run to the quarter-final in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Norway vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Match Details

Match: Norway vs Portgual, UEFA Nations League 2026-27

Norway vs Portgual, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Date: Monday, September 28, 2026

Monday, September 28, 2026 Venue: Ulleval Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Ulleval Stadion, Oslo, Norway Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST, Sunday, September 28 and 20:45 PM Local Time, Sunday, September 27

Where to Watch Norway vs Portugal Live on TV?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Norway vs Portugal Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the fixture will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Norway vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Team News

With David Møller Wolfe picking up a red card in the win over Denmark, he is set to be sidelined for Norway. Hence, Fredrik Aursnes is expected to take his place. On the injury front, Alexander Sorloth remains sidelined but Martin Odegard looks ready and sharp to dictate the midfield.

Portugal have an injury concern in the form of Nuno Mendes, who is struggling with a late muscular fatigue. On the tactical front, Joao Neves could be preferred over Ruben Neves. Ronaldo is expected to lead the line in what will be his 235th international appearance.

Norway vs Portugal predicted XIs

Norway predicted XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Aursnes; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Schjelderup.

Portugal predicted XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix.

Norway vs Portugal Prediction

Norway are expected to edge Portugal on current form. However, if Ronaldo comes to the party, Portugal will back themselves to topple the hosts.

Prediction: Norway 2 -1 Portugal