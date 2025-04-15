April 14 brought a wave of relief and nostalgia for Chennai Super Kings fans as their team finally ended a five-game losing streak in IPL 2025. After a rocky start to the season—opening with a win against Mumbai Indians only to falter in the next five matches—CSK came back strong.

Their latest triumph, a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, saw the Dhoni-led squad bowl first, holding LSG to 166/7 in their 20 overs. The chase, however, wasn’t smooth sailing.

Dhoni-Dube Duo Steers CSK Out of Trouble

At one point, CSK were staring at defeat, tottering at 111/5 with 30 balls left and 56 runs still to get. That’s when MS Dhoni walked in and paired up with Shivam Dube.

What followed was a masterclass in calm execution. The veteran and the power-hitter built an unbeaten partnership to take CSK home, sealing the win with just three balls left.

While Dube anchored the innings with a steady 43* off 37 balls, Dhoni rolled back the years with a blazing 26* off just 11 balls. The skipper’s effort didn’t just help CSK clinch two critical points—it also earned him the Player of the Match award, making him the oldest player in IPL history to bag the honor.

Dhoni reflected on the win at the post-match presentation: “It’s good to win a game. When you play a tournament like this, you want to win games. Unfortunately the [earlier] matches didn’t go our way for whatever reasons. There can be lots of reasons. It’s good to have a win on our side. Gives confidence to the whole team and helps us improve in areas we want to improve. We all knew that when it doesn’t come your way in cricket, God makes it very tough, and it was a tough game.”

Surya Brings Back ‘MS Dhoni – The Untold Story’ Feels

As CSK fans celebrated the much-needed win, Suryakumar Yadav added a nostalgic twist.

The T20I captain and Mumbai Indians’ ace batter took to Instagram with a tribute that instantly went viral. He posted a picture of Dhoni and Dube during the chase and added a witty caption—a throwback to a dialogue from the 2016 film MS Dhoni – The Untold Story.

“Mahi bhai- Strike dega toh tum bana lega? Dube – Try kar lenge. Mahi bhai – Try karna hai toh hum hi kar lete hai. Tum bas runout mat karwa dena. (Dhoni – Will win the match if I give you the strike? Dube – I will try. Dhoni – I can also try then. You just don’t get me run out),” wrote Surya on his Instagram story.

The dialogue, originally delivered by the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the role of Dhoni, resonated deeply with fans. The timing of Surya’s post, right after Dhoni’s classic finish, only made it more special.

Bollywood, Cricket, and a Vintage Finish

The 2016 biopic directed by Neeraj Pandey holds a special place in the hearts of cricket lovers. And Surya’s reference reminded everyone of Dhoni’s legacy—not just as a captain but as a symbol of cool under pressure.

On a night when CSK needed a hero, Dhoni once again stepped up. And in doing so, he not only led his team back to winning ways but also reignited the love fans have for the man who’s become a legend both on screen and off it.

