LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

India cricket team coaching staff changes could follow the IND vs ENG ODI series, with bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate reportedly considering exits. Head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to stay, while Laxmipathy Balaji emerges as a potential replacement.

Indian cricket team coaching setup is set to be reshuffled following India's ODI series against England. Image Credit ANI
Indian cricket team coaching setup is set to be reshuffled following India's ODI series against England. Image Credit ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 11:06 IST

The Indian coaching department is set to undergo a rejig after suffering T20I series whitewash against England and Ireland. The horrific tour to the United Kingdom under new captain Shreyas Iyer started off with an unexpected 2-0 defeat to Ireland. In the following five-match T20I series, the Men in Blue lost four games, with the remaining encounter being abandoned due to rain. New reports indicate that bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate might be in line to leave the coaching setup after the ODI series against England. 

Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate to leave Indian cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at a possible reshuffle of the coaching staff for the senior men’s team. According to a report by the Times of India, while head coach, Gautam Gambhir could retain his spot, bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate are evaluating their positions and might step down. The two overseas coaches have a contract with the Indian team that runs till the ODI series against England. 

You Might Be Interested In

In the report by Times of India, a BCCI source has claimed that the two overseas coaches are planning to step down from their roles. The source was quoted as saying, “Doeschate isn’t very sure of continuing with this job. He has conveyed his problems with travelling with the team throughout the year. Morkel is still weighing his options.”

Who could replace Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate?

With Ryan ten Doeschate being an assistant coach, it is highly likely that the BCCI will wait on naming a replacement for him. The Men in Blue currently has Sitanshu Kotak as the batting coach. However, it is not as straightforward to replace Morne Morkel. Being the bowling coach, the former South African pacer would have to be replaced immediately. It is being rumoured that former Indian pacer Laxmipathy Balaji could be appointed as the new bowling coach.

What does this mean for Gautam Gambhir?

Gautam Gambhir had taken up the role of the Indian head coach after being granted the freedom to select his coaching staff. The former Indian batter, who played and captained Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, was criticised for bringing in his teammates from KKR in the coaching setup. Notably, both Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate played under Gambhir’s captaincy in KKR. Additionally, Abhishek Nayar, who has served in the coaching setup of KKR, was also appointed as the batting coach of the national team before he was replaced by Sitanshu Kotak.

Also Read: Should Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer be Sacked? Sanjay Manjrekar Blames IPL After India’s England And Ireland Debacle

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report
Tags: home-hero-pos-12

RELATED News

IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia’s Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lord’s on Day 3

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Shastri In Contention To Become New England Coach? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video

58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report

Gianni Infantino Announces Plans To Expand World Cup To 64 Teams Ahead Of The FIFA World Cup 2030; Key Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Filmmaker Shares Dreamy Norway Proposal With Longtime Boyfriend Krish Agrawal

Why Is the Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex, Nifty Slip as Iran-US Tensions Lift Oil Prices

Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

Why Did Nitesh Rane Call Aamir Khan’s Marriage ‘Love Jihad’? What the Term Means

Hyderabad Police Officer Faces Suspension After Viral Video Shows Minor Granddaughter Driving Car | Watch

Gyanvapi, Mathura, Sambhal Cases Referred to Special Lok Adalat: Why the Supreme Court Took This Step

India Declares One-Day National Mourning Today: Who Was Sheikh Hamad and Why Is He Being Honoured?

Caught on Theft Suspicion, Tied to Pole, Electrocuted: Two Youths Tortured in MP Village; NHRC Intervenes

Why Did Manmohan Singh Tell SY Quraishi ‘I Will Commit…’? Former CEC Reveals 2012 Conversation

Bangkok Bar Fire: 27 Killed, 22 Critically Injured as Flames Engulf Pub; Why Couldn’t Victims Escape?

Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report
Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report
Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report
Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

QUICK LINKS