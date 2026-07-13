Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

The Indian coaching department is set to undergo a rejig after suffering T20I series whitewash against England and Ireland. The horrific tour to the United Kingdom under new captain Shreyas Iyer started off with an unexpected 2-0 defeat to Ireland. In the following five-match T20I series, the Men in Blue lost four games, with the remaining encounter being abandoned due to rain. New reports indicate that bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate might be in line to leave the coaching setup after the ODI series against England.

Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate to leave Indian cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at a possible reshuffle of the coaching staff for the senior men’s team. According to a report by the Times of India, while head coach, Gautam Gambhir could retain his spot, bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate are evaluating their positions and might step down. The two overseas coaches have a contract with the Indian team that runs till the ODI series against England.

In the report by Times of India, a BCCI source has claimed that the two overseas coaches are planning to step down from their roles. The source was quoted as saying, “Doeschate isn’t very sure of continuing with this job. He has conveyed his problems with travelling with the team throughout the year. Morkel is still weighing his options.”

Who could replace Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate?

With Ryan ten Doeschate being an assistant coach, it is highly likely that the BCCI will wait on naming a replacement for him. The Men in Blue currently has Sitanshu Kotak as the batting coach. However, it is not as straightforward to replace Morne Morkel. Being the bowling coach, the former South African pacer would have to be replaced immediately. It is being rumoured that former Indian pacer Laxmipathy Balaji could be appointed as the new bowling coach.

What does this mean for Gautam Gambhir?

Gautam Gambhir had taken up the role of the Indian head coach after being granted the freedom to select his coaching staff. The former Indian batter, who played and captained Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, was criticised for bringing in his teammates from KKR in the coaching setup. Notably, both Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate played under Gambhir’s captaincy in KKR. Additionally, Abhishek Nayar, who has served in the coaching setup of KKR, was also appointed as the batting coach of the national team before he was replaced by Sitanshu Kotak.

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