Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Not Gill Not Bumrah: Ashwin Picks This Cricketer For India’s Test Leadership

Not Gill Not Bumrah: Ashwin Picks This Cricketer For India’s Test Leadership

Ashwin emphasized Jadeja's experience, saying, “Let us not forget, Jadeja is the most experienced player in the team.

Not Gill Not Bumrah: Ashwin Picks This Cricketer For India’s Test Leadership

Ravichandran Ashwin


With the Indian Test team facing a leadership vacuum following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has proposed a surprising but strong contender for captaincy his long-time teammate Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’ on Thursday, Ashwin said, “There are obvious choices, but I want to throw in another name as well Ravindra Jadeja. There is always news on who will be made captain or vice-captain, but their name should first be in the playing XI of the team. He must be an automatic selection.”

Ashwin emphasized Jadeja’s experience, saying, “Let us not forget, Jadeja is the most experienced player in the team. He should be in the conversation. If you’re willing to train a new guy for two years and then make him captain, Jadeja can do that for two years too. They (India) can even play him as vice-captain under Jadeja.”

While Jadeja, 36, has never captained India in any format, he briefly led Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2022 season. However, his stint was short-lived after CSK registered only two wins in eight games under his leadership, and he eventually handed the captaincy back to MS Dhoni mid-season.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jadeja’s stunning performance

Still, Jadeja’s credentials in the longest format are solid. With a Test career spanning over 13 years, the all-rounder has scored 3,370 runs in 80 Tests, including four centuries and 22 fifties, and has picked up 323 wickets, making him a pivotal figure in India’s Test setup.

Ashwin also acknowledged the growing buzz around young opener Shubman Gill being a frontrunner for the role. Drawing parallels with South African legend Graeme Smith, who was appointed captain at just 22, Ashwin said, “I hope Gujarat Titans qualify for the IPL playoffs. If Gill gains honour there, it might make his transition to leadership easier.” As of now, Gill-led GT is topping the IPL points table with eight wins from 11 matches.

On Jasprit Bumrah’s prospects as captain, Ashwin expressed disappointment, citing the pacer’s injury-prone history. “I am very, very upset and disappointed that Jasprit Bumrah will not get the captaincy. I think he is a national treasure,” Ashwin said. “I’ll be very surprised if he plays all five Tests in a series. He needs to be given breaks to recover.”

Bumrah has captained India in three matches, with a notable win at Perth against Australia, but his workload remains a concern for the selectors.

As the BCCI deliberates on the next red-ball leader, Ashwin’s endorsement of Jadeja adds an intriguing twist to the conversation, blending the need for experience with the challenge of grooming future leaders.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians To Sign Jonny Bairstow As Will Jacks’ Replacement, Says Report

Filed under

India Test captain Ravichandran Ashwin

In a statement released o

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split
In a major diplomatic out

EAM Jaishankar And Afghan Counterpart Muttaqi Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Visas And Diplomatic Relations
With the Indian Test team

Not Gill Not Bumrah: Ashwin Picks This Cricketer For India’s Test Leadership
In a major boost to Jammu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Srinagar & Jammu Airports
Apple has unveiled CarPla

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls
The Indian government has

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

EAM Jaishankar And Afghan Counterpart Muttaqi Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Visas And Diplomatic Relations

EAM Jaishankar And Afghan Counterpart Muttaqi Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Visas And Diplomatic Relations

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Srinagar & Jammu Airports

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Srinagar & Jammu Airports

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns

Entertainment

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom