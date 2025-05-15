Ashwin emphasized Jadeja's experience, saying, “Let us not forget, Jadeja is the most experienced player in the team.

With the Indian Test team facing a leadership vacuum following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has proposed a surprising but strong contender for captaincy his long-time teammate Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’ on Thursday, Ashwin said, “There are obvious choices, but I want to throw in another name as well Ravindra Jadeja. There is always news on who will be made captain or vice-captain, but their name should first be in the playing XI of the team. He must be an automatic selection.”

Ashwin emphasized Jadeja’s experience, saying, “Let us not forget, Jadeja is the most experienced player in the team. He should be in the conversation. If you’re willing to train a new guy for two years and then make him captain, Jadeja can do that for two years too. They (India) can even play him as vice-captain under Jadeja.”

While Jadeja, 36, has never captained India in any format, he briefly led Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2022 season. However, his stint was short-lived after CSK registered only two wins in eight games under his leadership, and he eventually handed the captaincy back to MS Dhoni mid-season.

Jadeja’s stunning performance

Still, Jadeja’s credentials in the longest format are solid. With a Test career spanning over 13 years, the all-rounder has scored 3,370 runs in 80 Tests, including four centuries and 22 fifties, and has picked up 323 wickets, making him a pivotal figure in India’s Test setup.

Ashwin also acknowledged the growing buzz around young opener Shubman Gill being a frontrunner for the role. Drawing parallels with South African legend Graeme Smith, who was appointed captain at just 22, Ashwin said, “I hope Gujarat Titans qualify for the IPL playoffs. If Gill gains honour there, it might make his transition to leadership easier.” As of now, Gill-led GT is topping the IPL points table with eight wins from 11 matches.

On Jasprit Bumrah’s prospects as captain, Ashwin expressed disappointment, citing the pacer’s injury-prone history. “I am very, very upset and disappointed that Jasprit Bumrah will not get the captaincy. I think he is a national treasure,” Ashwin said. “I’ll be very surprised if he plays all five Tests in a series. He needs to be given breaks to recover.”

Bumrah has captained India in three matches, with a notable win at Perth against Australia, but his workload remains a concern for the selectors.

As the BCCI deliberates on the next red-ball leader, Ashwin’s endorsement of Jadeja adds an intriguing twist to the conversation, blending the need for experience with the challenge of grooming future leaders.

