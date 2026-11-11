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Home > Sports News > ‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO

‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO

Usman Khawaja Sandpapergate Controversy: Usman Khawaja has found himself at the centre of fresh controversy following explosive revelations about Australia's 2018 Sandpapergate scandal in his memoir, Sabr. During a tense television interview, the former opener refused to answer questions about Pat Cummins' alleged knowledge of the incident, while his publisher confirmed changes to his book tour.

‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 12:02 IST

Usman Khawaja Sandpapergate Controversy: Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja has reportedly scaled back his media commitments following a tense television appearance in which he was repeatedly questioned about explosive revelations in his new memoir, Sabr. Khawaja faced questions about how much the Australian dressing room knew about the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal but refused to identify any additional players or comment on Pat Cummins’ alleged knowledge of the incident.

The controversy erupted after Khawaja appeared on ABC’s 7.30 Report, where journalist Sarah Ferguson challenged him over claims made in his book about the Sandpapergate episode in Cape Town. His appearance has since attracted considerable attention, particularly because his account raises fresh questions about the extent of awareness within the Australian team during the scandal.

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Usman Khawaja Faces Questions Over Australia’s Sandpapergate Scandal

Khawaja’s memoir has brought renewed attention to one of the darkest episodes in Australian cricket history. The 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa became infamous after Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

The incident resulted in lengthy suspensions for Steve Smith, David Warner and Bancroft, while triggering a major crisis for Australian cricket.

In his book, Khawaja has suggested that awareness of the plan extended beyond the three players who were eventually punished. He also claimed that similar attempts to manipulate the ball had taken place during the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth.

During the ABC interview, Ferguson pressed Khawaja on whether players outside the sanctioned trio knew about the operation. However, the former batter was unwilling to expand on the allegations or identify anyone else.



Khawaja Refuses To Discuss Pat Cummins And Australia’s Bowling Attack

One of the most significant moments of the interview came when Khawaja was questioned about Australia’s senior bowling group, comprising Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

The journalist also asked whether Cummins, who is now Australia’s Test captain, had known about the plan to tamper with the ball.

Khawaja declined to provide an answer, making it clear that he did not intend to go beyond what he had already written in his memoir.

“I’m just not going to entertain that,” Khawaja said during the interview.

Explaining his decision to discuss the episode in the book, he said: “I wrote [the details] in my book because it was a safe space for me to write.”

He further explained that documenting the controversial chapter had required considerable thought and effort.

“It took a long time to, first, write the chapter … and go over it and work out a way that it was as balanced as possible.”

‘This Has Never Been A Witch Hunt’: Khawaja Defends His Decision

Khawaja also rejected the suggestion that his revelations were intended to target former teammates or reopen personal disputes.

He reiterated that he had already shared his perspective on the scandal and would not start naming individuals during television appearances.

“I’ve been very clear … there are instances when I talk about ‘us’ and ‘them’, but I’ve been very clear in not naming names and staying out of it. I’m not going to start now,” he said.

The former Australia opener also highlighted his personal relationships with members of the team, including Cummins and Starc.

“This has never been a witch hunt for me,” Khawaja said.

“You’ve got to remember [that] Pat Cummins is a good friend of mine. Mitchell Starc, a lot of these guys [are and] other players in the team [are too],” he added.

Usman Khawaja’s Book Tour Continues Despite Media Changes

Following the heated exchange, reports emerged that Khawaja had withdrawn from some television and book-related interview opportunities.

However, his publisher Penguin clarified that the promotional tour for Sabr had not been cancelled.

In a statement to ABC, the publisher said: “The book tour is 100[%] still going ahead, we’ve just had to make some adjustments this week, but no major cancellation of the tour at all.”

Khawaja’s memoir has reignited discussion surrounding the 2018 scandal, with his latest comments placing the spotlight back on the questions that have surrounded Australia’s dressing room for years.

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‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO
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‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO
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‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO
‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO
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