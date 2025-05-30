Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Sports»
  Not Kohli, Rajat Patidar Names This Player As His Favorite After RCB's IPL Final Entry

Not Kohli, Rajat Patidar Names This Player As His Favorite After RCB’s IPL Final Entry

Patidar also heaped praise on RCB's bowling unit for dismantling PBKS. Choosing to bowl first, RCB reduced Punjab to 48/4 in the powerplay.

Not Kohli, Rajat Patidar Names This Player As His Favorite After RCB’s IPL Final Entry

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stormed into their fourth IPL final after a dominant eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier One on Thursday.


Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stormed into their fourth IPL final after a dominant eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier One on Thursday. While skipper Rajat Patidar praised the team’s all-round performance, it was opener Phil Salt who received special mention and admiration from the captain, not Virat Kohli.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Patidar said, “The way he [Salt] is batting in most of the matches… the way he is giving starts, I am a big fan of him. It’s a treat to watch him from the dugout.”

The English batter, Phil Salt, delivered a fiery unbeaten 56 off just 27 balls, including six fours and three sixes, guiding RCB to a comfortable chase of 102. Despite the early dismissals of Kohli (12) and Mayank Agarwal (19), Salt and Patidar (15*) ensured a swift win within 10 overs.

RCB’s bowling unit

Patidar also heaped praise on RCB’s bowling unit for dismantling PBKS. Choosing to bowl first, RCB reduced Punjab to 48/4 in the powerplay. The standout performers were Suyash Sharma, who took 3/17, and Josh Hazlewood, with figures of 3/21. Young pacer Yash Dayal chipped in with 2/26, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd claimed a wicket each.

“Suyash’s wrong ’un is hard to read. I always tell him to target the stumps that’s his strength,” said Patidar. “Even if he concedes a few runs, I back him. As a captain, I want to give him clear plans and not confuse him.”

PBKS managed just 101 in 14.1 overs, with Marcus Stoinis (26 off 17) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18 off 12) offering brief resistance. However, it wasn’t enough against a clinical RCB attack.

In a heartfelt message to the fans, Patidar said, “I always thank RCB fans, not just in Chinnaswamy but all over India. Wherever we go, it feels like our home ground. One more game and let’s celebrate together.”

With this emphatic victory, RCB now look forward to the final showdown, aiming to clinch their elusive first IPL title.

