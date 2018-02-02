Luis Suarez has finally bounced back after injury to find his sublime touch in the Spanish top flight. The Uruguayan striker boasts of better goal scoring stats than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 with nine goals across competitions. His header against Valencia in the Copa del Rey semi-final earned Barcelona an advantage for their second leg clash at Mestalla.

Luis Suarez has been a force to reckon with since the start of 2018. The Uruguayan strike force has better numbers to boast than that of two La Liga top dogs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The in-form striker after embracing a struggling start to the season has started to find his groove lately and has now outnumbered Messi and Ronaldo in goal scoring exploits across competitions in 2018. After scoring a decisive header in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey victory over Valencia in the first leg of the semi-finals.

His sparkling form for Barcelona in recent times has seen him regain his rampant touch as he continues to terrorise defences combining well with Messi and Paulinho up front. Suarez also aced the opener in the El Clasico last year which saw Barca dominate the proceeding and outclass Real Madrid 3-0. With his latest goal against Valencia at the Camp Nou, Suarez now has nine goals across competitions in 2018, which is more than any other player in La Liga including Messi and Ronaldo.

Suarez didn’t hit his top form until the season break after which he bounced back strongly to find the back of the net nine times in nine appearances. Barca’s latest clash against Espanyol was the only game where Suarez was left without a celebration after making a substitute appearance after the first 45 minutes. Barcelona will go to the Mestalla with one goal advantage courtesy to Suarez’s header on a brilliant assist from Messi.

9 – Luis Suarez has scored nine goals in 2018, more than any other La Liga player in all competitions. Crucial. pic.twitter.com/KWkKkCo5Ih — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 1, 2018

His nearest rivals, Messi and Ronaldo have scored eight and four goals each respectively in 2018 across competitions. The Uruguay international has scored nine goals in nine games against Valencia across competition which makes them his favourite opponents along with Real Betis. He would like to continue his purple patch for the Catalan giants when they progress further in the Copa del Rey and test their strength against Chelsea in the Champions League.