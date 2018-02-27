Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not just an average football celebrity. Whatever Ronaldo does both on and off the field always ends up making the headlines. Although Ronaldo doesn’t really care about being the most handsome footballer but what matters to him is holding high esteem. Since his Manchester United days Ronaldo has been labelled as one of the most arrogant, self-centred and selfish footballers and to cross-check all of that the Portuguese captain revealed that he doesn’t really find himself as Prince Charming of football.

Well let's just be honest about this, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not just an average football celebrity. Whatever Ronaldo does both on and off the field always ends up making the headlines. Although Ronaldo doesn't really care about being the most handsome footballer but what matters to him is holding high esteem. The Real Madrid superstar may be or not be Prince Charming for his global fan army but he likes what he sees in the mirror.

After carrying the reputation for being considered as one heck of an arrogant player in his glittering career for Real Madrid and Manchester United, Ronald while speaking to Desimpedidos said that he is no Prince Charming. Ronaldo, who believes that a player of his stature should hold high esteem which is an important part of his persona. "Aside from being hard-headed and all, you have to like yourself," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Desimpedidos.

Keeping his pragmatic approach aside, Ronaldo thinks its important to like yourself. The 33-year old then shared the importance of having self-esteem. “You need to have self-esteem. I can’t say I’m Prince Charming, but… I look in the mirror and I like myself,” Ronaldo said. “Of course you need to have self-esteem. If you don’t, it’s because you don’t like yourself,” he added.

