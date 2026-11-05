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Home > Sports News > Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report

Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report

Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In SMAT And Vijay Hazare Trophy: India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is set to return to domestic cricket as he prepares to captain Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). According to a report by Gaurav Gupta of The Times of India, the Mumbai selection committee has decided to hand over the leadership responsibilities to the experienced batter. The development comes shortly after Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar as India's T20I captain. SKY will now look to make an impact in domestic cricket and rediscover his batting form after a difficult period.

Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament - Report
Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament - Report

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 14:57 IST

Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In SMAT And Vijay Hazare Trophy: India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is set to return to domestic cricket as he prepares to captain Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). According to a report by Gaurav Gupta of The Times of India, the Mumbai selection committee has decided to hand over the leadership responsibilities to the experienced batter. The development comes shortly after Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar as India’s T20I captain. SKY will now look to make an impact in domestic cricket and rediscover his batting form after a difficult period.

Suryakumar Yadav Appointed Mumbai Captain After Ranji Trophy Snub

Suryakumar’s appointment as Mumbai captain comes nearly a month after he was overlooked for the team’s Ranji Trophy 2026-27 fixtures despite making himself available. The selectors reportedly cited his limited recent experience in red-ball cricket as the reason behind the decision.

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Mumbai endured disappointing campaigns in the previous domestic season, exiting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the quarter-finals and suffering a similar knockout setback against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Suryakumar’s inclusion and leadership are expected to provide the side with valuable experience as they prepare for the upcoming competitions.

When Will Suryakumar Yadav’s Mumbai Begin SMAT 2026-27 Campaign?

Mumbai will begin their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 campaign against Hyderabad on November 14. The team have also been placed in a group featuring Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Odisha, Vidarbha and Uttarakhand.

Suryakumar Yadav Eyes Return To Form Through Domestic Cricket

The upcoming domestic tournaments could prove important for Suryakumar as he looks to regain his place in India’s T20I setup. Despite enjoying success as captain and helping India win the T20 World Cup, his batting numbers declined, and he was subsequently dropped from the national side.

During the T20 World Cup 2026, Suryakumar scored 242 runs in nine matches at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 136.72. His struggles continued in the IPL 2026, where he managed 270 runs in 13 matches, averaging 20 at a strike rate of 147.54.

A strong showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy could help the former India captain rebuild his confidence and strengthen his case for a return to the national T20I team ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup.

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Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report
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Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report

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Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report
Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report
Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report
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