Manchester United legend Roy Keane lambasted Jose Mourinho and his players for a spineless display in their shocking loss against Sevilla in the second round tie of their Champions League last-16 clash at Old Trafford. Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder with a double shattered United's dreams of making it into the last eight of the Champions League.

Manchester United were handed a startling defeat at the hands of Sevilla in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Old Trafford to see their progression into the last eight of the competition get stalled. Slamming the United players for their poor show in the must-win clash, Manchester United legend Roy Keane bashed the team and manager Jose Mourinho. Calling them a unit concerned of only individuality, Keane said the current Jose Mourinho side doesn’t look like they play together for a result.

Manchester United were shambolic at Old Trafford to lose only their second home game of the season and concede a European tie at home after a gap of almost 5 years. After seventy minutes of peace, Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice inside four minutes to sink United’s hopes of making it deeper into the European competition. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for his side in the 84th minute but United had by the time lost the ground and couldn’t stage a comeback against a confident La Liga side.

The performance from the United forwards was shambolic as they failed to get past Sevilla defence and wasted the little opportunities that they got in front of the goal. Suggesting that the current United players no more enjoy the aura of being in a Manchester United team, Keane reckoned, “When I played for United I always thought when you put on the jersey you felt great, enjoyed the history, the pressure, the badge and expectation from supporters. When I look at this team I get the impression they don’t enjoy the expectation and pressure.”

The swashbuckling former Manchester United midfielder, who won 12 trophies during his illustrious stint at the Old Trafford outfit said he was not surprised that United lost the game as he knew they are far from being rated as a genuine Champions League contenders. “The goals were shocking ones to give away. I’m not surprised United lost because you don’t know what you’re going to get. The goals, oh my goodness, we talk about tactics and systems but the players have to do their jobs. That’s the least you expect,” said Keane. Adding that, “The manager will take responsibility. When you see him getting interviewed he’s not shocked. He works with them every day and knows they’re short of being one of the best teams in Europe. They need some more players, they’re three or four players short. Some of them aren’t good enough but it’s not their fault. If you get selected of course you’re going to play for United but they’re short and their record over the last three or four years will tell you that.”

ALSO READ: Champions League: Antonio Conte hails decisive Lionel Messi as Barcelona dumps Chelsea

The 46-year-old also vented out his frustration on struggling Paul Pogba, who made little impact in the game after being called in as a substitute after an hour of action at Old Trafford. The £89 million French midfielder was poor on the ball and was a mute spectator of the first goal by Yedder which gave Sevilla the license to go all out on the United backline. After starting on the bench for not being completely fit, Pogba’s sluggish run saw him earn flak of the Red Devils legend.

“Pogba is a big problem and if he can’t get in the starting 11 then you’re in trouble. You expect big players to come on and change the game. He came on and did nothing. We saw with the first goal, his reaction to it was like a schoolboy,” said Keane. “He doesn’t smell danger. The reason you’re part of a team is that when your team-mate makes a mistake, you cover for him and make up for it,” he explained.

ALSO READ: India jumps to 99th spot in FIFA world rankings ahead of AFC qualifier clash against Kyrgyz Republic

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App