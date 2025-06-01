Not Virat Kohli! Dinesh Karthik Credits Star RCB Player for Team's Success in IPL 2025

Injuries hit hard, too. Key players such as Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, and Patidar himself were unavailable at various points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s unexpected run to the IPL 2025 final has surprised many, but the real shocker, according to batting coach Dinesh Karthik, lies not in the wins—but in the leadership behind them.

RCB’s decision to hand over the captaincy to Rajat Patidar was initially seen as a gamble. Yet it has paid off handsomely, with Karthik singling him out as the “biggest eye-opener” this season.

Birthday boys. Then and now: Different roles, same fire. ❤️‍🔥🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/cdHQINQN6a — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 1, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Leadership Gamble That Paid Off

When RCB chose not to retain former captain Faf du Plessis and refrained from appointing a high-profile leader, speculation surged that Virat Kohli might return to the helm.

Instead, the franchise handed the reins to Patidar, fresh from leading Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

His appointment wasn’t headline-grabbing at the time—but his influence has been immense. Under his leadership, RCB secured a second-place group finish and fought their way into the IPL 2025 final.

“Rajat Patidar has been the biggest eye-opener for me in life,” said Karthik during the second episode of RCB’s Journey to the Finale. “Because when people suddenly get a little bit of adulation, power, they tend to change… But with Rajat Patidar, what a guy he is. For someone who is a captain of RCB, and today he calls the shots, he has been exactly the same that he was before becoming the captain, Rajat.”

Staying Resilient Despite Setbacks

The season wasn’t smooth sailing. RCB managed just a single win at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Injuries hit hard, too. Key players such as Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, and Patidar himself were unavailable at various points.

Despite these disruptions, the team showed remarkable composure and tactical maturity. They consistently bounced back, showing grit that defined their campaign.

A Calm Leader Who Leans on His Team

RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, also spoke highly of Patidar’s temperament and collaborative leadership style.

“I think one of the most impressive things that Rajat has shown is that, and he does this as a personality and character anyway, anyone who knows him knows he’s incredibly calm,” said Bobat.

“And it’s been good to see him use the people around him, whether that’s Jitesh as vice-captain, or Virat as a senior player, Krunal as another senior player, or even someone like Josh Hazlewood,” he added.

Rajat Patidar may not be the name fans expected to headline RCB’s campaign, but his measured, grounded leadership has become the defining story of their season.

ALSO READ: What If Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 is Washed Out? Who Goes to IPL 2025 Final?