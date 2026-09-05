LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Nottingham Forest will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground on Saturday (Sep 5), in a Premier League 2026/27 clash. Both teams are still searching for their first victory of the season, with Forest picking up one point from their opening two matches and Spurs losing both of their games without scoring. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 17:43 IST

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Nottingham Forest will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground on Saturday (Sep 5), in a Premier League 2026/27 clash. Both teams are still searching for their first victory of the season, with Forest picking up one point from their opening two matches and Spurs losing both of their games without scoring. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2026/27
  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
  • Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham, England
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST / 3:00 PM BST

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to build on their 2-2 draw against Liverpool in their previous Premier League outing. Oliver Glasner’s side had lost 1-0 to Leeds United on the opening matchday but showed resilience at Anfield to secure their first point of the campaign. Nicolo Savona remains a long-term absentee, although he has returned to partial training. Ibrahim Sangare has recovered from a calf problem and is available, while new signing Daniel Munoz is fit to feature. Liam Delap, who came off the bench against Liverpool, is also continuing to build his match sharpness.

You Might Be Interested In

Tottenham Hotspur are still searching for their first point and goal of the season after defeats against Brentford and Newcastle United. James Maddison trained on Thursday but will not be involved as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury. Savio has recovered from a muscle problem and is available, while deadline-day signing Mykhaylo Mudryk could make his debut from the bench for up to 30 minutes. Mohammed Kudus, meanwhile, may not be ready to start after recently returning from injury.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Playing XIs

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI: Sels; Milenkovic, Cunha, Murillo; Munoz, Sangare, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Bentancur; Porro, Fernandes, Tel; Marmoush.

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The match falls under the traditional 3pm Saturday blackout in the UK and will not be shown live there. In India, the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League clash will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can also watch the match live on JioHotstar in India.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction

Nottingham Forest will enter the contest with confidence after holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw and will also have the advantage of playing at home. History further favours the hosts, with Forest winning their last four Premier League meetings against Tottenham, including a 3-0 victory in the most recent encounter in March. Spurs, meanwhile, have struggled badly in attack and have yet to score this season. We predict a 2-1 victory for Nottingham Forest, with Tottenham likely to face another difficult outing despite their major summer rebuild.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: premier league

RELATED News

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab?

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final

WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Doing Stylish Dance Moves During Dahi Handi Event In Maharashtra

India National Football Team vs Panama: Bengaluru Friendly Date Changed, Tickets Update and Full India Squad

LATEST NEWS

Isha Rikhi On Badshah Split: ‘Don’t Spread Rumours’ — Is She The Mystery Woman In Bigg Boss 20 Promo?

Subhash Chandra’s Mounting Legal Troubles: CBI Fraud Case, Debt Disputes and Insolvency Battle Explained

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Sakshi Pradhan MMS Controversy: Was The Viral 14-Second Clip Really Of The Splitsvilla Winner?

Trisha Kar Madhu’s MMS Controversy Revisited: Actress Once Broke Silence, Asked ‘Why Would I Destroy My Own Career?’

Mirzapur Movie Budget And Cast Salary: Pankaj Tripathi Takes Rs 15 Crore, But What Did Ali Fazal, Divyenndu And Others Earn?

One Man, Three Forces: Pakistan’s Biggest Military Restructuring in 50 Years Puts Asim Munir on Top

Pig Kidneys In Human Bodies: Could This Breakthrough Finally End The Long Wait For Kidney Transplants?

India National Football Team vs Panama: Bengaluru Friendly Date Changed, Tickets Update and Full India Squad

India vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Bentancur in Diego Forlan’s 46-Man Squad | Check Full List

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

QUICK LINKS