Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Nottingham Forest will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground on Saturday (Sep 5), in a Premier League 2026/27 clash. Both teams are still searching for their first victory of the season, with Forest picking up one point from their opening two matches and Spurs losing both of their games without scoring. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Match Details

Match: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2026/27

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2026/27 Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026 Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham, England

The City Ground, Nottingham, England Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST / 3:00 PM BST

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to build on their 2-2 draw against Liverpool in their previous Premier League outing. Oliver Glasner’s side had lost 1-0 to Leeds United on the opening matchday but showed resilience at Anfield to secure their first point of the campaign. Nicolo Savona remains a long-term absentee, although he has returned to partial training. Ibrahim Sangare has recovered from a calf problem and is available, while new signing Daniel Munoz is fit to feature. Liam Delap, who came off the bench against Liverpool, is also continuing to build his match sharpness.

Tottenham Hotspur are still searching for their first point and goal of the season after defeats against Brentford and Newcastle United. James Maddison trained on Thursday but will not be involved as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury. Savio has recovered from a muscle problem and is available, while deadline-day signing Mykhaylo Mudryk could make his debut from the bench for up to 30 minutes. Mohammed Kudus, meanwhile, may not be ready to start after recently returning from injury.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Playing XIs

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI: Sels; Milenkovic, Cunha, Murillo; Munoz, Sangare, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Bentancur; Porro, Fernandes, Tel; Marmoush.

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The match falls under the traditional 3pm Saturday blackout in the UK and will not be shown live there. In India, the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League clash will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can also watch the match live on JioHotstar in India.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction

Nottingham Forest will enter the contest with confidence after holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw and will also have the advantage of playing at home. History further favours the hosts, with Forest winning their last four Premier League meetings against Tottenham, including a 3-0 victory in the most recent encounter in March. Spurs, meanwhile, have struggled badly in attack and have yet to score this season. We predict a 2-1 victory for Nottingham Forest, with Tottenham likely to face another difficult outing despite their major summer rebuild.