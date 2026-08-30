Nova Djokovic US Open 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 20-Time Major Champion in Action, Check Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming Platform

Novak Djokovic US Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: The US Open 2026 will get underway at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, with several leading stars beginning their campaigns on the opening day. Among the biggest attractions will be Novak Djokovic, who will step onto Arthur Ashe Stadium under the lights as he starts his latest bid for another Grand Slam title. Here are all the details, including Djokovic’s match time, TV channel and live streaming platform in India.

Novak Djokovic vs Mariano Navone US Open 2026 Match Details

Match: Novak Djokovic vs Mariano Navone, US Open 2026

Novak Djokovic vs Mariano Navone, US Open 2026 Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Sunday, August 30, 2026 Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Arthur Ashe Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA Match Time: 4:30 AM IST (Monday, August 31)

When Will Novak Djokovic Play at US Open 2026?

Novak Djokovic will begin his US Open 2026 campaign against Argentina’s Mariano Navone on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST on Monday, August 31, as part of the opening day’s night-session action.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Novak Djokovic’s US Open 2026 Match in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch Novak Djokovic’s US Open 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network. The television coverage will be available through Star Sports channels.

How Can Fans Watch Novak Djokovic’s US Open 2026 Match Live Streaming in India?

Indian viewers can watch Novak Djokovic vs Mariano Navone live online through the JioHotstar app and website. The match is scheduled for 4:30 AM IST on Monday, August 31.

Novak Djokovic Begins US Open 2026 Campaign

Djokovic will enter Flushing Meadows as one of the biggest names in the men’s draw and one of the main attractions on Day 1. The Serbian will look to make a strong start against Navone as he begins his latest attempt to add another major trophy to his already decorated career.

US Open 2026 Day 1: Other Big Names in Action

The opening day also features several prominent names across the men’s and women’s draws. Daniil Medvedev, Jessica Pegula, Venus Williams, Jasmine Paolini, Elina Svitolina and Alexander Bublik are among the players scheduled to take to the court as the year’s final Grand Slam gets underway.

US Open 2026: Djokovic’s Historic Pursuit

Djokovic’s appearance at the US Open will be closely followed as he continues his pursuit of another Grand Slam crown. Arthur Ashe Stadium provides the backdrop for his opening-round encounter with Navone, with the 24-time Grand Slam champion hoping to begin his New York campaign on a winning note.