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Home > Sports News > Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of US Open 2026: Mariano Navone Stuns Serbian Legend in Historic First-Round Upset

Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of US Open 2026: Mariano Navone Stuns Serbian Legend in Historic First-Round Upset

Novak Djokovic suffered a shocking first-round exit at the US Open 2026, losing to Argentina’s Mariano Navone in five sets. The 24-time Grand Slam champion broke down to tears as Navone produced the biggest win of his career at Flushing Meadows.

Novak Djokovic broke down to tears after his first-round exit at the US Open 2026. Image Credit: X/@usopen
Novak Djokovic broke down to tears after his first-round exit at the US Open 2026. Image Credit: X/@usopen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 11:03 IST

US Open 2026: In a tough first-round match on Sunday, Novak Djokovic lost 7-6(5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 against unseeded Argentine Mariano Navone, ending his most recent attempt to win a record 25th Grand Slam championship. This was his earliest exit at the US Open.

The 39-year-old, who vomited during the match and struggled to serve towards the end due to a back issue, was in tears shortly before Navone sealed victory.

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It marked the first time the Serb had lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam since the Australian Open in 2006. Navone revelled in the biggest win of his career and was stunned to have beaten a player he considers the greatest of all time (GOAT).

“Five sets, against the GOAT, it’s not something you do every day. I’m very happy,” Navone said on court.

“It means a lot to me. It’s a dream come true. Now I have to recover. It’s almost 12 a.m. We have to go to sleep.”

Novak Djokovic’s Poor Run in The United States Continued

Djokovic had arrived for his 20th appearance at the Grand Slam with questions over his form and fitness after losing to Thiago Agustin Tirante in his Cincinnati opener two weeks ago.

He raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set in humid conditions but Navone pulled level at 4-4 after a short delay during which the roof of the main showcourt was closed as rain fell at Flushing Meadows.

With the fourth seed still looking uncomfortable, world number 49 Navone forced a tiebreak and claimed the set to draw loud cheers and gasps from the crowd.

Mariano Navone Beats Novak Djokovic in Final Set

Djokovic, a four-times champion in New York, dug deep to take the second set, and after vomiting into a courtside bin during the third set he looked to have recovered, breaking 25-year-old Navone for a 5-4 lead before closing out the set despite a shaky game on serve.

But Navone responded by claiming the fourth set as Djokovic’s serve deserted him towards the end due to a back issue, and the Argentine held his nerve in the decider to complete a famous win in four hours and 36 minutes.

(With Agency Inputs)

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Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of US Open 2026: Mariano Navone Stuns Serbian Legend in Historic First-Round Upset
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Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of US Open 2026: Mariano Navone Stuns Serbian Legend in Historic First-Round Upset

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Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of US Open 2026: Mariano Navone Stuns Serbian Legend in Historic First-Round Upset
Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of US Open 2026: Mariano Navone Stuns Serbian Legend in Historic First-Round Upset
Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of US Open 2026: Mariano Navone Stuns Serbian Legend in Historic First-Round Upset
Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of US Open 2026: Mariano Navone Stuns Serbian Legend in Historic First-Round Upset

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