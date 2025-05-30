Novak Djokovic Defeats Corentin Moutet To Reach French Open Third Round

Djokovic, who recently clinched his 100th ATP Tour-level title by winning the Geneva Open, appears to be regaining top form after early exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid last month.

Novak Djokovic continued his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title with a commanding straight-sets victory over France’s Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open 2025 on Thursday. The Serbian superstar triumphed 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) at Roland Garros to book his place in the third round.

Despite some spirited resistance and dazzling drop shots from Moutet that delighted the Parisian crowd, Djokovic’s experience and poise under pressure proved too much for the Frenchman. The match lasted just over three hours, with the third set providing the most drama as Moutet pushed the world No. 6 to a tiebreak.

Djokovic, who recently clinched his 100th ATP Tour-level title by winning the Geneva Open, appears to be regaining top form after early exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid last month. He began his Roland Garros campaign with a dominant win over Mackenzie McDonald and has now taken another confident step forward.

“Mentally, I had to stay concentrated and prepared,” Djokovic said post-match, as quoted by the ATP Tour. “Corentin is very quick and played some great tennis. It was a real battle, especially the third set where I saved a set point. I managed to stay calm on court, which was not easy at times.”

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner also made headlines as he cruised past veteran Richard Gasquet, ending the Frenchman’s illustrious career at his home Grand Slam. Sinner defeated the 38-year-old in straight sets—6-3, 6-0, 6-4—in a match lasting 1 hour and 58 minutes. With the win, Sinner extended his Grand Slam winning streak to 16, becoming the first male player born in 1990 or later to achieve the feat.

As the French Open 2025 progresses, all eyes will remain on Djokovic as he aims to make history and reinforce his legacy as one of tennis’s all-time greats.

