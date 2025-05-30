Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Novak Djokovic Defeats Corentin Moutet To Reach French Open Third Round

Novak Djokovic Defeats Corentin Moutet To Reach French Open Third Round

Djokovic, who recently clinched his 100th ATP Tour-level title by winning the Geneva Open, appears to be regaining top form after early exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid last month.

Novak Djokovic Defeats Corentin Moutet To Reach French Open Third Round

Novak Djokovic continued his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title with a commanding straight-sets victory over France’s Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open 2025 on Thursday.


Novak Djokovic continued his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title with a commanding straight-sets victory over France’s Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open 2025 on Thursday. The Serbian superstar triumphed 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) at Roland Garros to book his place in the third round.

Despite some spirited resistance and dazzling drop shots from Moutet that delighted the Parisian crowd, Djokovic’s experience and poise under pressure proved too much for the Frenchman. The match lasted just over three hours, with the third set providing the most drama as Moutet pushed the world No. 6 to a tiebreak.

Djokovic, who recently clinched his 100th ATP Tour-level title by winning the Geneva Open, appears to be regaining top form after early exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid last month. He began his Roland Garros campaign with a dominant win over Mackenzie McDonald and has now taken another confident step forward.

“Mentally, I had to stay concentrated and prepared,” Djokovic said post-match, as quoted by the ATP Tour. “Corentin is very quick and played some great tennis. It was a real battle, especially the third set where I saved a set point. I managed to stay calm on court, which was not easy at times.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner also made headlines as he cruised past veteran Richard Gasquet, ending the Frenchman’s illustrious career at his home Grand Slam. Sinner defeated the 38-year-old in straight sets—6-3, 6-0, 6-4—in a match lasting 1 hour and 58 minutes. With the win, Sinner extended his Grand Slam winning streak to 16, becoming the first male player born in 1990 or later to achieve the feat.

As the French Open 2025 progresses, all eyes will remain on Djokovic as he aims to make history and reinforce his legacy as one of tennis’s all-time greats.

ALSO READ: Not Kohli, Rajat Patidar Names This Player As His Favorite After RCB’s IPL Final Entry

Filed under

French Open Novak Djokovic

The US plans to increase

Trump Plans to Surpass First-Term US Arms Sales to Taiwan: Report
Novak Djokovic continued

Novak Djokovic Defeats Corentin Moutet To Reach French Open Third Round
The UN is preparing for m

UN Plans to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Budget Crisis and Push for Reform
newsx

Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Across India As Monsoon Advances; Red Alert...
President Donald Trump's

Explained: What Trump’s Tariffs Are Costing Global Businesses
Royal Challengers Bengalu

Not Kohli, Rajat Patidar Names This Player As His Favorite After RCB’s IPL Final Entry
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Plans to Surpass First-Term US Arms Sales to Taiwan: Report

Trump Plans to Surpass First-Term US Arms Sales to Taiwan: Report

UN Plans to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Budget Crisis and Push for Reform

UN Plans to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Budget Crisis and Push for Reform

Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Across India As Monsoon Advances; Red Alert In Kerala, Orange Alert In Delhi

Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Across India As Monsoon Advances; Red Alert...

Explained: What Trump’s Tariffs Are Costing Global Businesses

Explained: What Trump’s Tariffs Are Costing Global Businesses

Not Kohli, Rajat Patidar Names This Player As His Favorite After RCB’s IPL Final Entry

Not Kohli, Rajat Patidar Names This Player As His Favorite After RCB’s IPL Final Entry

Entertainment

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth