World No.1 Novak Djokovic exited the US Open in the most unexpected fashion after he was defaulted as a ball he struck had hit the line judge in the throat. While the shot wasn’t intentional, the official was down for a while. The Serb was in action against Pablo Carreno Busta.
While Djokovic didn’t attend the post-match interaction, he did take to social media to apologise. “This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” Djokovic wrote. “I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.
As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being,” he added.
“I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry,” he wrote further.
This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry. Cela ova situacija me čini zaista tužnim i praznim. Proverio sam kako se oseća linijski sudija, i prema informacijama koje sam dobio, oseća se dobro, hvala Bogu. Njeno ime ne mogu da otkrijem zbog očuvanja njene privatnosti. Jako mi je žao što sam joj naneo takav stres. Nije bilo namerno. Bilo je pogrešno. Želim da ovo neprijatno iskustvo, diskvalifikaciju sa turnira, pretvorim u važnu životnu lekciju, kako bih nastavio da rastem i razvijam se kao čovek, ali i teniser. Izvinjavam se organizatorima US Opena. Veoma sam zahvalan svom timu i porodici što mi pružaju snažnu podršku, kao i mojim navijačima jer su uvek uz mene. Hvala vam i žao mi je. Bio je ovo težak dan za sve.
The USTA (United States Tennis Association) issued a statement and said: “In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the US Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open. Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.”
Some reactions after his disqualification:
Is painful to see #Djokovic out of the #USOpen
— adenugba oreofe jose (@Coach_Oore) September 7, 2020
Federer and Nadal after seeing Djokovic getting disqualified #USOpen #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/cVbJ69CLfT
— frankssss (@Frankie2709) September 6, 2020
Agree with Rennae Sttubs that the decision was the right one regarding #djokovic, unintentionally injuring the lines woman. But rules are clear in situations like this one. |#tennismedia #luciahoffman pic.twitter.com/vKjnU0YPDn
— TENNISMEDIA (@luciahoff) September 6, 2020
RULES ARE RULES! @usopen | #USOpen #Djokovic
— Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) September 6, 2020
And the Oscar goes tooooooo #bestactress #USOpen2020 #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/2hKlHvaScZ
— LunaLu (@jolencee) September 7, 2020